‘Let Me See Those Lyrics’: Dwyane Wade Hilariously Messes Up While Singing and Reading a Children’s Book to His Daughter Kaavia

It’s storytime in the Wade home, and Dwyane Wade is the narrator. On Saturday, March 27, Wade posted a video of him reading the book “Mary Had A Little Glam” to his 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade.

As he sang the words of the book in the same tune as “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” Kaavia, who seemingly was not paying much attention, ran around in her pajamas before going back and forth to look at the book. Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, got a good laugh from Wade’s storytelling approach.

Dwayne Wade and daughter Kaavia Photo: @dwyanewade/Instagram

He started out on a good note, but before long his tongue suddenly stumbled over a word. What he was supposed to read was, “Now story time had gowns and crowns and mounds of striped chiffon,” but he got tripped up over the word “striped” and accidentally said the word “strippers.” Wade and Union cracked up over the mishap, while Kaavia was too busy doing her own thing to notice.

“So my bedtime sing alone took a little bit of a turn. I guess Mary likes those Lemon Pepper Wings🤣,” the former NBA player wrote.

Fans laughed along with the video and even spoke about Wade’s narrating. “Pose” actor Angel B. Curiel said, “My guy’s got them lullaby bars.” A fan said, “Y’all are having way too much fun!”

One fan made a funny comment about Kaavia as most fans do when she is posted on social media. One person said, “Shady Baby like…let me see those lyrics 😂😂.”

“Mary Had a Little Glam” is about a young Black fashionista who comes to class and gets disappointed when she sees that her classmates characters from the Mother Goose Stories — to include Little Bo Peep and Jack and Jill — were lacking good fashion. So Mary makes it her mission to help her classmates get glammed up.

It appears that the same night Dwyane Wade had storytime with his daughter is the same day she sang “Old McDonald Had a Farm” to her mom. Not only were both videos shared on the same day, Kaavia is also wearing the same pajamas with the same hairstyle. Looks like they ended their night with plenty of fun and laughs.