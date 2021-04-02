‘If That Ain’t Teyana Taylor’: Iman Shumpert Shares His Daughter’s Reaction to Him Calling Her Grown, Fans Left In Stitches

There’s one thing fans of Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor have come to expect of their daughter, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., aka Junie. She will always remind you whose child she is, whether it be through her looks or goofy online antics.

Recently the Brooklyn Nets basketball player unloaded a clip of Junie and her two friends hanging out at what appeared to be the family bar. “What yall call y’all selves going through something? Iman asked the little ones. “Why y’all sitting at the bar like y’all grown. Kids not even supposed to be sitting at the bar. Y’all think y’all grown?”

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and Junie Photo: @teyanataylor/Instagram

The adorable 5-year-old spun around in her stool before telling her dad, “We having a conversation,” before the clip cut off. Seemingly surprised by his daughter’s response, Iman captioned the cute moment, “Here I am thinkin I know it all 😂.” He added, “@babyjunie4 swear she got somn goin.”

The post was viewed over 380,000 times and left fans in stitches. Many highlighted how Junie’s tone was very similar to her mother’s, including one user who wrote, “If that ain’t Teyana 😂.” Another person commented, “This baby give me her momma and Keke Palmer vibes 😂😂😂😂.” “If that ain’t @teyanataylor idk who tf is junie be getting you together 😂😂😂,” a third expressed.

Elsewhere, fans came to the defense of Junie while jokingly telling Iman he should mind his business. A fourth person commented, “😂😂😂😂😂😂 You Know She Don’t Like Nobody Interrupting Her Conversations Get Gone Bruh!” Another quipped, “I love her 😂 junie said you in they business don’t do that.”

Junie is proving to be the internet’s favorite little niece. Whether her parents are sharing photos of her and she’s interrupting her mom’s Instagram Live session, fans eat it up. When she’s not making folks laugh, she’s playing big sister to baby Rue Rose — Teyana and Iman’s second daughter together.

Rue made her entrance into the world very similar to Junie, in the bathroom of the family’s home without professional assistance. However, Junie came three weeks before her expected January 16, 2016, due date. At the time, Teyana said she didn’t realize she was in labor until she felt Junie’s head. Iman subsequently cut the umbilical cord using a pair of red headphones before the ambulance arrived shortly afterward.