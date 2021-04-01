‘Rumi and Sir Are So Big’: Beyoncé Shares Images from Day Out with Her Little Ones

Beyoncé and her children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 3, enjoyed a day out and the multi Grammy Award-winning artist let fans in on the family fun by sharing a few carefully curated images on social media.

The “Brown Skin Girls” singer stopped by Nobu Malibu with her brood and took in some California sun on the beach. In the photos, Bey snapped a selfie with her eldest and fellow Grammy Award winner Blue, while sharing beach photos of the twins from behind — Rumi in a multicolored pastel dress and Sir in khaki shorts and a white shirt, as they take in the ocean view.

Motherhood has had a huge impact on Beyoncé’s personal and professional life. Inspired by the power she felt after becoming a mom for the first time, the “Halo” singer has dedicated herself to using the influence at her disposal to create “a world where [Blue] feels truly seen and valued.”

“Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter,” she said. “From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration,” she told British Vogue in an interview for an October 2020 cover story. “It became my mission to make sure she lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued. I was also deeply inspired by my trip to South Africa with my family.”

After the birth of Sir and Rumi, Beyoncé’s passion expanded to ensuring young Black boys felt protected and empowered as well. “And, after having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children’s books, and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value, and our rich history. That’s why the [Black Is King] is dedicated to him.”

Updates on the Carter kids from Queen Bey herself sent fans into a frenzy, many of which couldn’t get over how quickly the little ones are growing up.

“two grammy legends in one picture ❤️”

“Anytime you drop photos of the twins I feel so blessed 😭😭❤️”

“omg rumi & sir are so big”

“STILL CANT BELIEVE BEYONCÉ HAS THREE CHILDREN”

“Dang the kids getting tall. Justa growing”

“Imagine your mother is Beyoncé.”

It’s no secret that Beyoncé is fiercely protective of her children, especially as it relates to the public eye. She’s kept images of her twins largely shielded from the media and closely controlled in an attempt to protect their privacy.