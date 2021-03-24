‘Fearless and Unstoppable’: Kaavia James Stuns Fans After Showing Off How Well She Can Swim

It is now springtime, and it looks like Kaavia James Union Wade is nailing down her swimming skills to prepare for summer.

On March 19, Gabrielle Union posted a video of her daughter singing “happy birthday to you” to the camera right before jumping into the water. The video continued with Kaavia jumping in a few more times and swimming over to the stairs.

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James (Photo: @gabrielleunion/Instagram)

“This kid man 🤣🤣🤣Be like @kaaviajames Take A Leap Of Faith Over and Over and Over Again🖤,” the “Being Mary Jane” actress wrote.

Fans were impressed with two things, Kaavia’s bravery, and her swimming skills. One person wrote, “Fearless and unstoppable!!”

Others were a little bit nervous by how close the 2-year-old was to the edge of the pool when jumping off. One worried fan said, “Way to close to edge. I was scared for my bby cousin😩🥺.” Another fan joked about how Kaavia swims better than her. She said, “This baby swims like a fish👀 Meanwhile I’m 40 and STILL doggie-paddling.” Someone else wrote, “Seems like just yesterday I saw the post of her first swimming lessons.”

It is no wonder why she swims so well. Union and Dwyane Wade have had their daughter signed up in swimming lessons since she was around eight months. On July 10, 2019, she even challenged 28-time Olympics gold medal winner Michael Phelps. The post on Kaavia’s page, which is almost two years old, shows the swim trainer holding her up in the water, then gently placing her down into the water to let her swim to her.

“Michael Phelps what’s good?!?! 8 months 👼🏾,” the caption reads.

It could still be up in the air as to which parent Kaavia got her courageous nature from but, with both parents being put in the spotlight with their respective occupations of sports and acting, it is not hard to believe that she might have gotten a bit of it from both.

As far as Kaavia’s shady personality, Union has already taken the blame for that. The 44-year-old told PEOPLE, “She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me,” she continued, “She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

Oh, yea…Everyone remembers that stare-down look the 44-year-old actress gave Kirsten Dunst in their 2000 movie “Bring It On.”