‘A View with a View’: Fans Drop Jaws After Lori Harvey Sports New Bikini on Instagram

Hot Girl Summer is approaching, and Lori Harvey looks like she is already prepared for the season. She started her fans’ week off right on Monday, March 29, with a blazing-hot Instagram photo of herself dressed in a yellow bikini and a yellow skirt to match.

She stood confidently in front of a pool that appears to be situated in a large grassy yard. Keeping the focus on her body and face, she put her hair in an updo, leaving nothing but two small bangs to hang in the front.

Lori Harvey. @loriharvey/Instagram

“Officially ready for summertime ☀️@mattecollection #mattecollection,” she wrote.

Harvey, who typically receives a load of compliments anytime she drops a photo with herself in it, had over 2,000 comments and over half a million likes on the photo. Her compliments consisted of comments like “Wow goddess,” and “A view With a view !”

She also received compliments from a few crushes. One person who seemingly wanted to compete with her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan for Harvey’s heart wrote, “Im here bfr michael b jordan see i love you more be mine😩.” Another person said, “I’m officially ready for you💍🌟,” alluding that he was ready to take things to the next level with her.

Lori Harvey and her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. (Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram)

But Jordan kept things simple in the comments, knowing he does not have to do too much since he already has her. He merely put a honey jar emoji as his comment to let her know what she and the color of her swimsuit reminds him of.

Fans have been closely scrutinizing Jordan and Harvey’s relationship since they were first spotted together coming off an airplane a few days before Thanksgiving. Some think the two are a perfect match, while others are skeptical of the relationship and think it may be a publicity stunt.

Jordan recently responded to the critics in an interview with Men’s Health. He said, “I’m never going to make everybody happy. People are always going to have their opinions about me. People can make up something completely false that has no f—ing substance or anything, and there’s going to be 100,000 people that are going to believe it, and that’s going to be their opinion of me. I can’t do anything about that, and I’ve just got to accept that and keep moving in my purpose.”

The 34-year-old actor said when it comes to personal information about his life, he, like many other celebrities, has decided to keep it off social media. He added, “People that know me know my heart. But people that know me for my work … they know what I allow them to know. The fact that I’ve been so closed off about a lot of parts of my life was a personal choice. As I’ve gotten older and a little more mature and comfortable in my own skin, I’ve become less concerned about it.”