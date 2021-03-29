‘Not Watching This Troublemaker’: Viewers Throw a Fit After ‘GMB’ Weatherman Alex Beresford Replaces Piers Morgan

Viewers of “Good Morning Britain” are not pleased with Piers Morgan‘s replacement, weatherman Alex Beresford.

As previously reported, Morgan and Beresford made headlines on March 9, 2021, after bumping heads over remarks Morgan made about Meghan Markle following the tell-all interview between her and her husband Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan subsequently left the morning show after refusing to apologize after Beresford, who identifies as bi-racial, called him out for his comments, which he deemed were insensitive to Markle.

Since Morgan’s departure, several people have filled in for him, including Beresford, who sat in the former co-host’s chair on Friday, March 26. However, viewers quickly took to their social media platforms, voicing their annoyance over the decision.

One Twitter user wrote, “Never watching GMB whilst he is presenting, he should of been sacked for the way he behaved towards a colleague, shame on GMB for not showing the same respect for Piers.”

Another person commented, “I thought Alex Beresford was a weather presenter! Well done on turning the programme into a circus act with your hula hoop.” That person added, “If you want to step into Piers Morgan’s shoes @piersmorgan then concentrate on the job. I have an off button and I used it.”

“Not watching this trouble maker, rude and confrontational Alex. So much anger and venom he spits out!” a third expressed.

A fourth wrote, “@GMB @alexberesfordTV Can I ask why a weather man is presenting, he should never be allowed to after speaking to a co presenter the way he did on live TV was totally out of order, he’s way to smug and has got to big fir his boots, listen to your viewers, for once.”

Elsewhere, Morgan continued to stand by the comments he made about Markle. He also recently spoke on Sharon Osbourne‘s exit from the daytime show, “The Talk,” after Osbourne defended him during a heated exchange with her former co-host Sheryl Underwood.

On Monday, March 29, Morgan took to his Twitter account, where he maintained that he was not “racist and neither is Sharon Osbourne.” He continued, “But that didn’t stop the woke mob lynching her just for defending me in a shocking episode that shames the Cowardly Broadcasting Network & should horrify anyone who values free speech.”

Over the weekend, CBS network announced that Osbourne had left the daytime television talk show following an internal investigation into her on-the-set behavior along with mounting accusations of racist comments. The former British co-host was accused of calling former co-host Holly Robinson-Peete “too ghetto” for the show and Asian American journalist Julie Chen a “wanton.”

In a lengthy statement, CBS wrote, “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

Osbourne had been with the series for 11 seasons prior to her exit. The show had been on hiatus for nearly two weeks, but CBS said “The Talk” is now scheduled to return on April 12.