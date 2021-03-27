‘The Ring Went Missing’: Ciara and Russell Wilson Reflect On Their Wedding Day with Favorite Songs That Remind Them of Each Other

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are sharing some special moments with their fans on Ciara’s show “Level Up Radio” on Apple Music. On March 26, Wilson appeared as a special guest on his wife’s show, and during the interview they each revealed which five songs remind them of each other.

They started off taking turns revealing their five songs while also sharing any possible stories they might have that connected in some way to the song. Ciara went first, naming “September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire as her first choice because the band performed this song at their wedding. Her second and third songs, which did not have much of a story, were “No Ordinary Love” by Sade and “Find Someone Like You” by Snoh Aalegra.

Ciara and Russell Wilson (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

The fourth song pick by the mother of three was “Place of Worship” by Marvin Sapp because “that’s the song I walked down the aisle to.” Wilson added another funny moment he remembered of her walking down the aisle. He said, “I remember you walking down the aisle and I started boohooing. I ain’t like the veils y’all. He went on to say that he tried to convince Ciara not to wear one two months before the wedding because they were scary to him. But he seemingly changed his tune when he saw her. He said, “But I saw you walking down the aisle with that veil and how beautiful you were.”

Ciara finished off her list with Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky” being her fifth. Wilson again came in with an awesome story for this song. He said he and Ciara were at the White House. Stevie Wonder was there also, and he grabbed Wilson’s arm to say, “Hey Russ, love her the way that God would love her.”

Wilson kicked off his list of songs with “Always and Forever” by Heatwave. His second was “Ride” by none other than his wife, which Wilson did not have a story for, but everyone can pretty much guess why he likes it. Ciara landed on Wilson’s list once more with “Level Up” being his third pick. His reasoning was, “I just remember you having Sienna. You were eight months pregnant. You wrote this song.” He went on to praise her for her work ethic and said, “Nobody works as hard as you.” The Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared another fun fact — that “Level Up” was originally supposed to be named “Yummy,” but Ciara later changed from that name choice.

Russell Wilson and Ciara (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

Marvin Sapp, who seems to be one of the couple’s favorite artists, took Wilson’s fourth spot with “Never Would’ve Made It.” The reason? “We had Marvin Sapp sing at our wedding,” said Wilson. He shared that after they exchanged vows and kissed at the altar, “there was a point where the ring went missing,” as they were walking out. Ciara looked into the camera with a straight face and said, “Yup,” before laughing. According to Wilson, Ciara and the team forgot the ring, so Wilson gave her his. They decided to save the extra details of the story for another time, but they said Sapp was asked to sing “Never Would’ve Made It” as they tried to look for the ring.

Wilson’s list ended with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” as the fifth song. He said it’s because Ciara “got the body but, two, I think also Sienna loves that song.” Ciara added on, saying their daughter now says “Potty-Otty-Otty” whenever she has to use the restroom.

Ciara and Wilson have three children, including Ciara’s older son Future, whom she had with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future. The lovebirds have been married for over four years, which will turn into five in July.