‘She is Not the Best Tattoo Artist’: ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Donna Reveals In Trailer She’s Done Tattooing, Fans Are Relieved

Season 9 of “Black Ink Crew” is less than one month away, and it looks like fans are in for a drama-filled treat.

The official Instagram page for the reality series recently shared the first look at what’s to come from season nine. However, one thing that stuck out to fans the most was Donna Lombardi, professing that she no longer wants to tattoo.

Donna Lombardi. @blackinkcrew/Instagram

Viewers of the show are familiar with Donna’s not-so-great track record when it came to tattooing clients. Donna has been Ceaser’s apprentice in an attempt to climb her way up the ladder, but to no avail. Not to mention the reality star has even been fired on a few occasions.

So when fans caught wind of Donna’s desire to quit her gig, they were thrilled. One user wrote, “I love Donna but doing Tattoos just wasn’t meant for her.🤷🏾‍♂️.” Another person commented, “Donna: I don’t want to tattoo anymore…… THE WORLD: Wheeew 🤦🏾‍♀️.”

“I meeean damn all dis fightin about gettin fired Nd and gettin back in da shop all these years AND DONNA JUS NOW FINDIN OUT SHE DONT WANA TATTOO ANYMORE! Girl dis was waaay long overdue 😂😂😂,” a third fan expressed.

Many fans in the comment section admitted that they wouldn’t mind if Donna left the show altogether, including one critic who wrote, “LOVE LOVE LOVE Donna, but she is not the best tattoo artist. 🤷🏾‍♀️ So leaving wouldn’t bother me.”

Still, a handful of folks rallied behind the tattoo artist, placing blame on her fellow cast mates as her reason for not wanting to tattoo anymore, let alone come back to the shop. Some feel Donna was tired of being bullied by her cast mates, and that’s why she’s no longer enthusiastic about continuing her tattoo career.

According to season 9’s description, the 113th street flagship store is permanently closed after Ceaser’s landlord gave him the boot. The shutdown has many of the cast mates believing the store’s closing has to do with other projects in the neighborhood.

Still, after taking some time to reflect and open up other shops, Ceaser appears to be prepared to bring back his Black Ink family and start where they left off last season.

This season’s cast will include Ceaser, Puma, Ted, Donna, Walt, Tati, and more. There’s no word on whether Sky will return. However, many fans did express that they missed her and would love to see her come back. “Black Ink Crew” is scheduled to return to VH1 on Monday, April 19.