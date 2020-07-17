‘I Will Give You the World’: ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Alex Robinson Issues Out-of-Nowhere Public Apology to Girlfriend Donna After Unspecified Relationship Woes

It seems there may be trouble in paradise between Alex Robinson and his girlfriend Donna Lombardi.

The “Black Ink Crew” couple made their relationship official in 2018 after Lombardi called it quits with her ex-boyfriend Mo on the show. Everything seemed to be copacetic between Robinson and Lombardi until the tattoo artist took fans by surprise and issued a public apology to his wife-to-be.

Alex Robinson and his girlfriend Donna Lombardi. @realvslayer/Instagram

He wrote, “I want To Sincerely Apologize To Donna For Not Being The Man That I Was When We First Started Dealing With Each Other. I’ve Been Dishonest, Lacced Communication Amongst Other Situations & I Just Wanna Say That I’m Sorry & I Will Be The Man That I’m Destined To Be & Give You The World That You Deserve. I Love You Big Mama.”

Alex Robinson issues apology to Donna [email protected]/Instagram

Robinson refused to explain what warranted the apology and added in his caption, “Don’t Ask What I Did Just Know Ima Do Better‼️”

The “Black Ink” star’s post sparked several fan reactions.

“Wtf u do to Donna she had your back held u down n–gas. Be the worse to the best,” an Instagram user wrote.

Another followed up with, “ON CRIP ‼️ this the realest sh– and I’m proud of u cuz ‼️💙 my soul is proud of you for this.”

Someone else wrote, “How you comingggggg. You never was that type. Tighten up bro 💪🏾,” while one added, “Don’t f–k up I was just starting to like you lol jk you know I’m here for this one I wanna see y’all make it or I’m takin my bae back🤗.”

It appears the couple worked out their differences offline because Lombardi responded, “I love you and I know we can be everything.”

@donnalombardi/Instagram

Robinson proposed to Lombardi last season on “Black Ink Crew” after dating for two years.

The couple were in Hawaii celebrating one of their fellow cast members getting married when the father of one decided it was the perfect time to ask his now-fiancée for her hand in marriage.

No other details has since been revealed about their engagement or wedding, but it’s good to know Robinson and Lombardi are still together.