Social Media Erupts Into Another ‘Verzuz’ Debate After Co-Founder Timbaland Says Chris Brown Would Beat Usher

Fans of the “Verzuz” music competition — or celebration, depending on whom you ask — have thrown out several matches they would like to see, and for the most part, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have done their best to honor those requests.

However, one matchup that has often been mentioned in the discussion is a battle between R&B legend Usher Raymond and R&B bad boy Chris Brown. Debates have occurred online, with many arguing that it would be an unfair matchup, given the eras in which they each dominated the charts.

(L-R) Timbaland, Usher and Chris Brown. Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur/WireImage

On Wednesday, March 24, the “Verzuz” co-founder Timbaland shared his views on the highly anticipated matchup during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” alongside Swizz and hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee.

To Charlamagne’s surprise, Timbo sided with Chris. “Ain’t nobody catalog like Chris Brown’s,” the legendary producer said. “Come on now, don’t do that. Chris Brown got too much. He’s got like 50 bags, bro.”

Charlamagne challenged Timbaland, stating, “Chris Brown against Usher, Usher wins that.” He added, “Usher got 20 nuclear weapons. [Chris Brown] got weapons but not nukes.”

“Chris, don’t let them talk to you like that. Come on down!” DJ Envy quipped.

Social media sounded off on the discussion following, and fans appeared to be split. One Twitter user wrote, “First of all, do not disrespect Usher! Chris Brown definitely got a catalogue but he’s not winning over Usher.”

First of all, do not disrespect Usher! Chris Brown definitely got a catalogue but he's not winning over Usher

“Usher danced and share the same stage with James Brown, Michael Jackson, and had Beyoncé as a dancer for him and y’all think he’s not winning over Chris brown … is it crack ??” another person expressed.

Usher danced and share the same stage with James Brown, Michael Jackson, and had Beyoncé as a dancer for him and y'all think he's not winning over Chris brown … is it crack ??

Still, some argued Chris could give Usher a run for his money, including one fan who commented, “Ain’t nobody seeing Chris Brown except Michael Jackson, not even Usher can beat Chris Brown. Deal with it and cry.”

Ain't nobody seeing Chris Brown except Michael Jackson, not even Usher can beat Chris Brown.



Deal with it and cry.

“Let me say this loud and clear. CHRIS BROWN WASHING USHER IN A VERZUZ,” said a fourth.

Let me say this loud and clear.

CHRIS BROWN WASHING USHER IN A VERZUZ

There’s no word on whether either musician will agree to participate in the showdown. However, photos of Usher, Chris, and Trey Songz at a studio recently started floating around the internet, which led many to believe something is cooking between the two R&B heartthrobs.