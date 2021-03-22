‘Please Say This Is With Xscape!’: Kandi Burruss Hints That New Music Is In the Works and Fans Are Ready

Kandi Burruss appears to be getting ready to drop some new musical fire, and her fans are ready.

Kandi Burruss. (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

The 44-year-old hinted that she’s getting back to her singing/songwriting roots in an Instagram post of herself in a studio cheesing while wearing headphones and posing with a microphone.

Burruss stated during a 2019 interview that she realized it was time to get back to the music after spending so much time focused on her businesses and as a “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member.

“In the beginning, from a musician’s standpoint, I really didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” she admitted. “When I first started joined the ‘Housewives’ ten years ago, I did not know it was going to be as big of a deal as it was, and is, for me. I definitely didn’t think that it was going to be something that would take up years of my life. I thought, originally, that I was just joining on to do something fun for a year. Obviously, it turned into a life-changing thing. … I got used to putting so much of my energy into the show and my other businesses, I did not focus on myself as a music artist.”

The businesswoman played coy on exactly what she’s cooking up in the studio, choosing to simply caption her photo with a writing hand, headphones, and music notes emojis (“✍🏾🎧🎵🎶”), but seeing the artist back in her element was enough to get fans excited.

“We ready for that 🔥 😍”

“The hardest working woman in the music industry! ❤️”

“Go Kandi-yams🔥🎶🔥You give a whole new definition to #QueenPEN 👑🎼🖊”

“Making em hits🔥🔥🔥🎤🎬”

Xscape fans are still waiting on a new album from the group and also jumped into the comments in hopes that Kandi’s mystery project is related to a reunion.

“Where is @majorgirl @therealtamikascott and @iamlatocha we ready for the biopic and album from @officialxscape”

“Please say this is with Xscape ‼️‼️”

“I hope it’s XSCAPE….”

Kandi’s in her happy place. @kandi/Instagram

If the “Fly Above” singer is indeed cooking up a new single, it would be her first since the May 2020 release of “Used To Love Me” featuring Todrick and Precious.