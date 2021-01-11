‘Abs Game Was On Point’: Fans React to Kandi Burruss’ Ab-solutely Impressive Throwback Photos

Kandi Burruss is reminding the people that she’s always had a body-ody-ody on her, but it’s just built a little differently now that she’s experienced giving birth and discovered lashes.

Kandi Burruss’ abs stole the show in her recent throwback post. (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

On Jan. 7, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and entrepreneur uploaded four throwback images of herself from her ’90s Xscape heyday and reminisced on the era when she had a super toned tummy.

“#TBT abs addition! Going through my old cabinet & found these. Back when I had no lashes, boobs, or kids but abs were on point! 💪🏾,” alluding to the love of her current curvier figure.

In the series of photos, the Old Lady Gang restaurant owner flaunts her rock-hard abs in a variety of very ’90s looks, including a pink sequined skirt and pink fur coat, green bikini with a black leather jacket, loose-fitting slim-cut denim jeans with a crop top, and baggy khaki cargo pants with a yellow bikini.

Kandi’s fans took to the comments to let the singer know that although her body has matured, she looked bomb then and still does to this day.

“You looked great then, but even better now! Black don’t crack!😁 Those kids will definitely change the body inside and out, but it’s a good change!😘😘❤️”

“All them abs and got nerve to be the soul food diva of the south 😂💯”

“Had them Janet Jackson abs”

“Talk about washboard abs! But hey, that grown and sexy look you have now ain’t nothing to sneeze at either!”

“Damn, your abs game was on point 🔥”

Burruss revealed in September 2020 that she’d gained about 20 pounds since May and set a goal for herself to shed 30 pounds as a result. “At the beginning of COVID I was working out and I was in shape, and even then I wanted to lose 10 pounds,” she said in an Instagram video. “But I ended up getting lax and comfortable, and I ended up gaining 20. So that means I have 30 pounds of which I really would like to lose. And I just want to better myself overall.”

Kandi Burruss flaunts her younger self’s”on point” abs. @kandi/Instagram

Whether she’s slim and toned or curvy and cute, fans agree that she carries herself well at any size.