Report: Willow Smith Secures Restraining Order Against Crazed Fan and Sex Offender Who Allegedly Traveled 1,300 Miles to Get Close to Her

“Whip My Hair” singer Willow Smith has obtained a temporary restraining order against an obsessed fan who proved he is willing to go to great lengths to get next to her.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Willow accuses Walter James Whaley of trespassing onto her property on Christmas Day. Video surveillance shows Whaley moving about the property after climbing a fence.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: In this image released on October 2, Willow Smith attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

Willow believed he was seeking to gain entry into the home, but his plan was thwarted by the singer’s security.

“Her security called police and they showed up right away but Whaley wasn’t apprehended at the time,” said TMZ of the information revealed in the court documents. Willow’s filing said police found a Greyhound ticket in Whaley’s pocket revealing he had travelled more than 1,300 miles to get close to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s only daughter.

Willow Smith secured a restraining order against a man accused of trespassing on her property. (Photo: TMZ)

Willow says Whaley not only traveled from Oklahoma to the City of Angels, but also sent the star several comments stating he wanted to marry and have kids with the 20-year-old. Making matters that much more unnerving is the fact that Whaley is a convicted sex offender.

In Willow’s petition for the restraining order she stated Whaley “will do whatever possible to make physical contact with me.” Whaley, 38, is ordered to maintain a distance of 100 yards from Willow, as well as cease communication with her.

Despite being in the public eye, the “Red Table Talk” co-host has opted to live a more low-key life away from the constant camera shutters. In December 2020 she opened up on the show co-hosted by her mother and grandmother Adrienne, about dealing with bouts of extreme anxiety.

And just two years before further opening up about her anxiety she revealed that being met with stardom as a child following the success of “Whip My Hair” led her to self-harm as a coping mechanism.

“I feel like I lost my sanity at one point. It was after that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I kind of was in this gray area of ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?’”