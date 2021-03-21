‘Did They Photoshop That Baby ???!!!!’: Kevin Hart’s Latest Post with Youngest Daughter Kaori Hart Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Kevin Hart‘s latest photo with his youngest daughter Kaori Hart went left on March 20, after fans poked fun at the “35 and Ticking” actor. Hours following the initial upload, blog site The Neighborhood Talk reposted the image, where reality star Joseline Hernandez questioned if the pic was real.

Hernandez commented underneath the snapshot, “This a real picture?” Hart, who is seen holding the infant while smiling from ear to ear, captioned the initial photo, “Happy Saturday from me & my little momma #Harts.”

Kevin Hart’s photo with infant daughter Kaori Hart goes south after fans make fun of Kaori’s head size. @kevinhart4real/Instagram

Fans were distracted by how mature the child looked.

“Her head bigger than his 😂 she’s cute though ❤️❤️.”

“Beautiful little baby girl …. but did they photoshop that baby head???!!!!”

While many people joked about Kaori’s head size, others raced to the child’s defense. One wrote that making jokes about an infant is not OK. “Everyone making head jokes and sh-t just back off man like that’s not okay it’s a full on baby y’all making fun of like stfu and move on with your lives goddamn🤬😡😤.”

In a lengthy comment, an Instagram user said that Hart was only showcasing his love for his daughter regardless of what people thought. “This is a precious little girl!!…. A beautiful life that came into this world…An innocent child with an innocent soul…..A proud dad standing tall holding his beautiful child, his little angel that God put in his life to love…Only a father can see the light that comes out of their wonderful connection without a word to be said but just a smile to be seen…..She is beautiful, the biggest gift of love!….”

This isn’t the first time Hart has been trolled on social media regarding his children. Last week, while commemorating his oldest daughter Heaven Hart’s 16th birthday with an IG post, the comedian’s fans and friends joked about how much taller Heaven is compared to him. The “Ride Along” actor captioned the post, “Me & my twin….Daddy’s little girl forever!!!!! My best friend forever #Harts.”