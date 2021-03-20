‘Win Is the Cutest Baby’: Ciara Shares a Portrait with Her Youngest Son Win, and Fans Are Gushing Over the Infant

Ciara‘s latest upload tugged her fans’ heartstrings on March 18 after she shared photos with her 8-month old son Win Harrison Wilson. The singer, who is holding the nude infant, is seen wearing a black robe partially draping across her shoulder as she and Win gaze into the camera. The other image shows the “Goodies” singer lovingly looking at her youngest son.

Ciara captioned the upload, “Precious Love ❤️” while tagging her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Russell commented underneath his wife’s post “Baby boy ❤️ WIN.” Many fans marveled over the songstress’s upload. The majority of them fawned over Win while calling him “cute.”

Ciara’s latest photo with son Win Harrison Wilson leaves fans gushing over the 8-month-old. @ciara/Instagram

“Win is the cutest baby I’ve ever seen 😍.”

“He sooo cutee.”

“Its the beauty coming thru the phone screen 4 me ci❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“He is SO stinking cute.”

One fan mentioned how possessive Win looked in the photo as he placed his hands on his mother’s thigh and her breast. “So so beautiful😍😍😍. But it’s Win hand for me, he’s like this my mom 😊.”

Ciara and Win Harrison Wilson. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

While many raved over Win, a couple of people mentioned how much the 8-month-old has grown. One wrote, “He’s growing!” An Instagram user said while giving the infant a nickname. “He’s growing so fast! Hey Winnie pooh😁🥰🤗💙💙.”

The “Level Up” singer, who gave birth to Win last July, opened up to Tamron Hall during “The Motherhood Juggle” — an online discussion series created by Motherhood Maternity and the USO — about how fast her youngest child is growing up.

She said during her interview last year, “He literally likes to shoot up his little legs. I’m like, ‘Win, you’re too young to try to be holding your legs straight up and standing up.’ He’s trying to stand up and I’m like, ‘Slow down, little one.’”

Ciara also talked about what life is like with three kids — Future Zahir, 6, Sienna Princess, 3, and Win Harrison —when her husband Russell is away. Although she was hesitant to get help in the past, the model mentioned that she later changed her mindset because she knew it was to remove tasks off her plate.

“I had a nurse helping me with Future when he was younger, and I did not let her do anything because the mom in me was like, ‘I want to do everything.’ But help is OK. … It’s game-changing.”