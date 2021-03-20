‘She is Forever Mood’: Tia Mowry Shares Hilarious Video of Her Daughter Unapologetically Eating Cake

Tia Mowry has a little helper with her for her next episode of “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix,” and she is showing just how funny the helper is.

In Mowry’s March 19 Instagram post, which were clips from the show, she has her 2-year-old daughter Cairo by her side to help her bake some cakes. After Mowry gets done mixing the cake batter and baking it, her daughter rejoins her in the kitchen to help decorate.

Tia Mowry and her daughter Cairo. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

The first thing Cairo does is take a big bite out of the cake. Mowry looks over and asks the film crew, “Look, you guys are you filming this?” while she lets out a deep laugh, Mowry’s daughter says “Yummy” in her toddler voice, and Mowry continues to laugh and repeat after her.

The next clip cuts to Mowry and Cairo decorating the cake with blue icing. This time, instead of picking the small cake up, Cairo just leans over and takes another bite. She goes down again to take another bite and Mowry comments, “Oh wow, there ya go.”

In her caption, the “Sister, Sister” actress wrote, “Um, apparently Cairo really REALLY loves cake! Link in bio to see the adorable ones we made together! #TiaMowrysQuickFix #BakingWithKids #CakeCakeCake #CakeLove #CakeReels @tiamowryquickfix @kincommunity.”

Fans laughed along with Mowry and wrote their reactions to the video. One person said, “😂 I love me some Cairo. She is FOREVER a mood. 🥰.” Someone else wrote what Cairo might have been thinking in the moment. That fan wrote, “She said I don’t have time for what ya doing , this cake is just staring me in the face❤️.”

Someone else who apparently really enjoyed the video said, “I’m loving everything about this, your expressions and Cairo is a natural on camera. Love her ‘yummy’ too cute ❤️😍.”

Mowry shares Cairo with her husband, Cory Hardrict, and they also have a 9-year-old son named Cree together.