‘Giving First Lady Vibes!!!!’: Kenya Moore Sends Fans into a Frenzy with All-White Ensemble

Kenya Moore may have fans thinking she invented the color white after her latest fashion post sends fans into a frenzy.

On Wednesday, March 17, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star uploaded a breathtakingly gorgeous photo of herself from an apparent photo shoot, posing in a chic white knee-length coat with silver buttons. The reality star accessorized her look with a pair of snake-skin boots, a fur scarf thrown over her shoulder, and a black purse. Kenya styled her hair in her signature pulled-back low ponytail, complete with a full glamour makeup look.

The caption-less post, which only gave the photographer credit, garnered over 32,000 likes from fans, many who gave nothing less than praise to the mommy of one on her impeccable fashion sense.

Kenya Moore. @thekenyamoore/Instagram

“Giving First Lady vibes!!!! 😍😍,” one user commented. A fan page dedicated to the star was spotted in the comments section as well. “Yessssss b–ch, the category is BEAT! That face is beat, that body is beat! BEAT BEAT BEAT BEAT 🔥,” they wrote.

A third supporter commented, “A whole f—ing baddie serving looks on this good Wednesday! 🔥🙌🏾 I know that’s right!”

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 it’s everything for me in this picture. You are giving complete life,” a fourth expressed. “This is the reason why they stay so mad. You’re gorgeous bday twin!🔥🔥🔥.”

One user was quick to give Kenya’s “Housewives” co-star Marlo Hampton credit for the stunning ensemble, writing, “This is what happens when you let @marlohampton back in ur life…the fashion game reaches new heights 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥.”

However, fans swiftly came to the former Miss USA’s defense, shutting the user’s theory down. One person responded to the critic by saying, “Gurl pls. Manlow fashion ain’t all that. Kenya been doing her thang.”

“Backup. Kenya has been killing the game for years. Nothing new here….please,” said another.

Kenya proves to be true to this and not new to this when it comes to fashion. The reality star routinely turns heads whenever she shares a snap on her social media platforms. Late last month the former pageant queen left fans in awe after she shared a photo of herself wearing a long-sleeved form-fitting leopard dress with a high slit showcasing her long legs, all complemented by a pair of red-bottomed high heels.