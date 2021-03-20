‘A Whole Vibe’: Lori Harvey Dazzles Fans In Animal Print Suit

Lori Harvey is slaying an outfit once again on Instagram. On March 18, she wore a sequined red Tom Ford leopard print suit. She opted out of wearing a shirt underneath the suit jacket and instead just wore a black bra. To complete the outfit, she added a pair of black heels and a black purse.

Harvey placed most of the attention on her suit by going for one of her signature hairstyles, the ponytail, and her makeup was a softer natural tone.

Lori Harvey (Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram)

Gaining over 340,000 likes, fans further complimented Harvey for her beautiful look in the comments section. One person said, “A whole vibe,” another wrote, “ D-mn I love it…All of it. Always with class.”

According to her Instagram story, Harvey stepped out to help her friend Nikki, who is a co-owner of a pre-owned luxury handbag boutique, called Sac De Lux, celebrate her birthday.

But as it turns out, this suit is so nice that Harvey is not the only one who took a major interest in it. Lil Nas X was also seen wearing it. Lil Nas X’s suit was styled a bit differently than Harvey’s. Whereas Harvey did not wear any shirt, the “Old Town Road” singer did add a black shirt underneath his jacket. He also added a black belt and a pair of black leather shoes with his look.

Lori Harvey and Lil Nas X. P @fashionbombdaily/Instagram

Lil Nas X was actually the first of the two to wear the animal print suit, which he wore last year at Tom Ford’s Fall 2020 show.

Fans debated in the comments which celebrity wore the outfit better. One said, “If he ditched the belt and unbuttoned the top shirt button it would’ve been a harder choice but Lori.” Someone else hilariously wrote, “Both look great both remind me of a bougie bag of hot Cheetos 😍.”