Angela Simmons’ ‘Track Star’ Challenge Ends In Failure, Social Media Says ‘Give Up the Dancing’

Social media has given Angela Simmons praise for her sense of fashion, her ongoing dedication to staying in shape, and killer body. Still, according to her critics, the dance skills are just not there yet.

In a clip captured by blog site The Shaderoom, the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star took a stab at one of the many dance trends circling the internet called the “Track Star” challenge. Having been created by TikToker @Citboyj, several celebrities have already joined in on the fun, including Keyshia Cole, rapper Dream Doll, social media influencer Jayda Cheaves, and many more.

Angela Simmons. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

However, when Angela uploaded her version to the tune of rapper Mooski’s “Track Star” single, fan reaction was less than desirable. Angela sported a black shirt, shorts, and white tube socks in the clip. Standing in front of what appeared to be her kitchen, she jogged in place and swayed side to side. Angela even threw a little hip action into the mix, and it was close to what the original version displayed, but not precisely so, and fans were quick to point it out.

On Twitter, the critiques were rough, to say the least. One user commented, “Angela Simmons, it’s a no for that trackstar challenge mommas. 👎🏾”

Angela Simmons, it’s a no for that trackstar challenge mommas. 👎🏾 — Charlyy (@MissCharlyy_) March 17, 2021

A second user wrote, “I can’t be the only one that thinks everyone is off beat with that track star tik tok ?????” to which another replied, “I saw Angela Simmons one and cringed the entire time.”

I saw Angela Simmons one and cringed the entire time. https://t.co/CTPEogYzlS — 🐏✨ (@stacesaucy_) March 17, 2021

“Angela Simmons dance like a crackhead enu 😂😂😂,” a third expressed.

Angela Simmons dance like a crackhead enu 😂😂😂 — ɛŁśa❄️ (@pweddiegirlmomo) March 17, 2021

A fourth commented, “I be telling people I know how to dance when in all actuality I dance like Angela Simmons.”

I be telling people I know how to dance when in all actuality I dance like Angela Simmons — TaliatheVirgo (@timeismonet) March 17, 2021

One person even told the reality star to stop it all together, stating, “Angela Simmons give up the dancing love.”

Angela Simmons give up the dancing love 😭😂 — Aishwarya Rai (@lovea__) March 17, 2021

This isn’t the former designer’s first failed dance attempt either. Earlier this year, the mommy of one attempted to do the “Walk” challenge by influencer and rapper Saucy Santana, and that too was met with mixed reactions. While many applauded the reality star, several of her critics accused her of being way too aggressive with her strut.

One user even wrote, “Too much neck movements through your balance off now please do it again and look straight forward giving us face, legs, and fierce attitude with the curves.”