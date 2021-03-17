‘I Just Pray That There is Forgiveness’: Michelle Obama Shares Her Reactions to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tell-All Interview

As someone who knows the experience of being under public scrutiny while holding a high position in society, former First Lady Michelle Obama now is sharing her views on Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry’s bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and what she hopes will come from it.

During a recent sit down interview with “Access Hollywood,” co-host Mario Lopez questioned Obama on the fallout between Markle, her husband Prince Harry and the royal family. The former first lady sent her well-wishes to the pair and expressed that she hopes they find the closure that works best for them and their future as they continue to navigate their split from the monarchy.

(L-R) Michelle Obama and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images/ Samir Hussein/WireImage

“My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family, and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time,” Obama said of Markle and Prince Harry. She added, “Because there’s nothing more important than family.”

Elsewhere, Obama opened up about the similarities she and Markle shared, including the feeling of being lonely while being a public servant. While talking to “TODAY with Hoda and Jenna” co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Obama said “Public service, it’s a bright, sharp, hot spotlight, and most people don’t understand it, and nor should they.” She added, “The thing that I always keep in mind is that none of this is about us in public service. It’s about the people that we serve.” Obama expressed that her goal was to always work to redirect her focus on the people she is meant to serve.

During her interview with Winfrey, Markle brought forth several daunting allegations against the royal family, including claims that their son Archie would not receive security detail or an official title — a move that goes against the monarchy’s tradition. Markle also alleged that there were concerns about her son’s skin tone prior to his birth. Markle is both Black and white, and claimed that her being bi-racial raised worry among some of the members of the royal family.

The former actress would not name the people who brought it up and nor did Prince Harry during Winfrey’s question to him. However, the Prince did clarify that the discussion was not had with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, or his grandfather, Prince Philip.