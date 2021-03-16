‘That Cartwheel Under Construction Too But I’m Here for It’: Tamar Braxton Has Some Fun Doing Tricks on the Beach

Tamar Braxton’s birthday is coming up in one day, and since the beginning of the month she has been posting a lot more while it looks like she has been on vacation.

In a March 14 Instagram video, Braxton began running on a beach after a voice behind the camera says, “all right, go.” She runs in slow motion for a while, due to an effect on the phone, but eventually she begins to dip her body downward and extend her hands out to do a cartwheel. Still going in slow-mo, she flips in what seemed to be her best attempt and comes back up on her feet smiling as she runs back into the water.

Tamar Braxton having some fun at the beach. @tamarbraxton/Instagram

Braxton knew that her cartwheel was not the best and addressed it in her caption. She said, “Y’all ain’t finna say I’an no winner 😩😩🤣🤣 winners WIN even when we aren’t perfect 👌 #stayunderconstruction🚧 #ihaventbeenupsidedownin20yrs…☝🏽 #44& #imSTILLit‼️💪😩.”

One fan responded to her caption saying, “Ok bcuz I was gonna mention that half a cartwheel 😂😂😂😂 stay lit tho!!!” Someone else could not help but to mention Braxton’s subpar cartwheel. They said, “That cartwheel under Construction too Sis, but I’m HERE FOR IT & your HAPPINESS🥰😩🤣🤣🤣.”

Tamar Braxton and her son Logan. @tamarbraxton

Other fans gave their support to the mother of one. One person said, “Living your best life and I’m here for it ❤️❤️❤️.” Someone else wrote, “Lol this made me smile, you’re having so much fun 🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Braxton did not mention where she is currently vacationing, but she did bring her son Logan with her. In a now-deleted video that she uploaded to her Instagram Story, she gave her fans a quick glimpse of her son and the other kids that were around. It is also not clear if she has been traveling recently as an early birthday gift or for something else, but either way, what matters is it looks like she is enjoying herself.