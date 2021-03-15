‘Can I Get Some Brown Sugar Please?’: Malaysia Pargo Stuns Fans In White Bodysuit

“Basketball Wives” television personality Malaysia Pargo is continuously serving looks, and Friday, March 12, was no different. The mother of three looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-white jumpsuit with a slight cutout at the neckline from V’Che Label.

She accessorized her glammed-up look with white pearl and silver hoops and pearl-studded open-toed heels. Her face was beat, with pink eye shadow and a pink lip.

“Basketball Wives” reality diva Malaysia Pargo is rocking an all-white jumpsuit for Instagram. @malaysiainthecity/Instagram

“The Action is in the details 💋,” Pargo captioned the video.

Pargo can be seen swinging her long black hair from side to side in the video, allowing fans to see every angle of her outfit. D’Angelo’s “Brown Sugar” played in the background, and the reality diva even did a walk-through while holding a yellow Hermes bag.

Fans were left swooning over Pargo’s hot girl look and complimented her in the comment section on her excellent taste in fashion.

“Killing it, Queen 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥.”

“U look 👀 so Delicious 😋 😍 🔥🔥.”

“Malaysia so D– FINE!!!!!!😍😍.”

“Don’t sleep on her 🔥.”

“That Cocaine White So sweet 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 90s Era Coming Soon.”

“Can I get some brown sugar, please ? 😍😮.”

Pargo never misses when she’s in a jumpsuit. On Feb. 1, she showcased her inner Diana Ross in a sparkling silver jumpsuit with a cutout in the midsection while rocking gold hoops and curly bob.

“Sparkle me!!!!! Please,” she wrote for the caption.

Pargo’s “Dreamgirls” look was a score for her followers, as she garnered over 52,000 likes from the flicks.

The “BBW” cast member has always had a passion for fashion and high-end brands. In a 2014 interview with Rolling Out, Pargo expressed her love for fashion brands like Alexander McQueen and BCBG.

“If I’m really trying to look sexy on a date, I would say that Alexander McQueen, because the dresses cling to my shape,” she said. “I would probably throw on a leather coat with it or a blazer from BCBG and some Giuseppe pumps or Christian Louboutins.”

Pargo continues to rock labels like Chanel and Gucci, so her love for high-end brands hasn’t changed since the interview. Fans are here for Pargo’s recent fashion choices, so sis is doing something right.