‘She Is a Viiiibe’: Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James Enjoy Their Day Out on a Boat

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James Union Wade spent some mother-daughter quality time out in the water in Miami on March 12. Union — who tagged their destination Kiki On The River, a Miami waterfront venue and restaurant — shared an image of the two smiling as they enjoyed their day out in the sun.

The “L.A.’s Finest” actress had her daughter’s pose in mind when she captioned the pic, “On the water with @kaaviajames She is a viiiibe 🌊🌊🌊.” Fans flooded Union’s comments section with compliments for the adorable 2-year-old.

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James Union Wade enjoy their day out in the water and fans gush over the adorable 2-year-old. Photo:@gabunion/Instagram

“It’s 😍her cuteness for me..”

“She is adorable!!!!”

“Classic mermaid pose! Beyond adorable ❤️.”

“You so adorable kaav……😍.”

While many people gushed about how charming Kaavia James was in the photo, others mentioned how much she’s grown. One wrote, “She’s growing so fast! 💖.” Another brought up how the Shady Baby, who has won the world’s hearts since her parents shared her with the world, has aged. “Wow, our gorgeous lil meme has grown 🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

An Instagram user jokingly said that children of celebrities grow at a rapid rate compared to normal kids. “These celeb kids be growin in 5-7 business days.”

Union and her husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade, welcomed Kaavia James via surrogate in November 2018. Wade shared the news on his Instagram page by saying how excited they were to have a new addition to their family. “We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party, sweet girl.”

Since then, the 2-year-old has become a worldwide phenomenon with her indifferent facial expressions that have become popularly shared memes.

Kaavia James recently made headlines after she united with Tia Mowry‘s 2-year-old daughter, Cairo Hardrict, after fans suggested the pair should meet.

Both Union and Mowry shared clips of the play date on their respective Instagram pages.

Union wrote, “The playdate we’ve all been waiting for When @kaaviajames met Cairo!!! Bringing the girls together was magic and pure sweetness and comedy! @tiamowry @[email protected] #BlackGirlMagic.” The “Sister, Sister” actress posted as well, with “Let the #fun begin! @kaaviajames and #cairo had an epic #playdate for the books! Thanks @gabunion for making #cairos day!”