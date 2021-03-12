‘When You Know You Have Good Genes’: Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris Share Old Photos In Video

It was throwback Thursday, and Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris made the cutest video that fit the theme of the day perfectly.

Willow was the first to make an appearance in the video. She started dancing, and the words “My Mom Back In The Day” popped up over her head. Soon afterward, the video cuts to three throwback photos of Jada Pinkett Smith. After the three photos were done showing, Jada was the next person dancing in the video, with the words “My Mom Back In The Day” appearing above her head and photos of Adrienne showing.

(L-R) Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram

The music for the video, which was “Candy Rain” by Soul For Real, continued to play, and Adrienne then appeared in the video alongside her daughter and granddaughter. They jammed out to the song and stopped to look at the camera when the beat dropped.

Jada wrote about her and her mother’s past relationship in the caption. She said, “MaaaaNNN! If people only knew me and Gam’s story from back in the day! We should make a Mommy/Daughter Bonnie and Clyde joint! 😜Happy Thursday❣️#tbt @gammynorris @willowsmith.”

Fans dished on the ladies’ good genes. One person said, “Still haven’t aged,” and another wrote, “When you know you have good genes you never worry about your looks. 😍😍😍”

Someone else said, “It’s the 3 generations for me 🔥🔥🔥.”

Jada has talked about how her previous relationship with her mother was not always the best. Adrienne was a heroin addict for most of Jada’s young life, which, of course, put a major strain on their relationship.

In a “Red Table Talk” episode, the ladies discussed the topic of addiction with actor Tommy Davidson. Adrienne, who goes by Gammy, said, “What has been really painful for me in our journey, is to see Jada’s relationship with her children and realize all that she missed with me.”

She continued, “That has been extremely, extremely painful for me. I’m happy for it, and I’m so proud of her. And the loss is just as much mine as it is yours. It’s difficult.”