‘Like a Pretty Mermaid’: Cyn Santana Stuns Fans with New Hair Color

Cyn Santana is out with the old and in with the new — hair color, that is. On March 11, she shared with her fans that she ditched her black tresses for a new lime green look.

Wanting all eyes to be on her, she kept the camera at an angle that was close up to her face. “I’m a Libra baby. I’ll highlight your world😊 wig by: @ajcustomwigs – installed by: @tyrashairexperience 💛,” she wrote in the caption.

Cyn Santana (Photo: @cynsantana/Instagram)

Fans let Santana know she accomplished her mission by trying to grasp their attention as they complimented her in the comments. One person said she looked “Like a pretty mermaid 😍.”

Someone else said, “There really is such a thing a perfection 😍😍😍 🔥🔥🔥.” Other people were hype over the fact that she is a Libra. One fan wrote, “Libra gang 💪 you are beautiful as ever 😍,” and another said, “Me too… WE LIT!!!!!!! LIT-ERALLY…. 😎💯🔥🔥🔥💕💖👍🏾👍🏾.”

The 28-year-old actress did not explain if there was a reason behind her changing her hair color, other than the fact that she just wanted to. Santana does a lot of model shoots for companies like Savage X Fenty and Fashion Nova, but she is a music artist as well. Although she does not release music frequently, it is possible her new look could be for a shoot or a music video. However, Santana does like to switch up her hair color from time to time. She normally only wears black, but she has worn lime green before along with pink, burgundy, blond and brown.

Besides acting, singing, and modeling, Santana is also a mother to her only child, Lexington. She had her son with her ex-fiancé and host of the “Joe Budden Podcast,” Joe Budden. Santana ended her four-month engagement with Budden in 2019, which was two years after their son was born.

She said, “I did what was best for my mental health, my peace, and for me and my son.”