‘It’s the Stretch Marks for Me’: Erica Mena Models Swimsuit, Fans Cheer Her on for Showing Her Stretch Marks

Erica Mena is gifting her fans with another swimsuit photo. In the March 10 picture, Mena is reclining while wearing a black two-piece swimsuit with sunflowers on it.

Her caption reads, “Sunflowers end up facing the sun, but they go through a lot of dirt to find their way there🌻.”

Erica Mena. @iamerica_mena

Fans complimented her not only on her curvaceous body but also the stretch marks on her belly. One person said, “It’s the stretch marks for me.” Another person wrote, “Tiger stripes show a woman’s strength her body extends and shapes differently to birth a human what an amazing gift 💝 god bless.”

Mena also received some compliments on her overall beauty. “That woman is fine 😍😍😍😍😍,” said one fan. Another person said, “Really so gorgeous 🔥.”

The mother of two has been posting a lot of swimsuit photos lately, and it’s not clear if in this particular photo if she is still on vacation. Last week, she revealed on her Instagram that she took a trip to Turks and Caicos. She did not say if it was to put some distance between herself and her estranged husband Safaree Samuels or if it was just a regular trip that she was taking.

Many fans have been more supportive of her when it comes to motherhood, giving birth, and her body since she blasted Samuels for allegedly telling her that he did not want more kids because she gained too much weight. Not only that, but about two weeks ago Samuels tweeted that “getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes.” Mena replied, saying she agreed, and fans haven’t heard much from the couple about their marriage since then.

The two “Love and Hip Hop” reality stars have had public outbursts before regarding their marriage, but it looks like this time they are serious.