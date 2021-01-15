‘Another Champion In the Making’: Serena Williams’ Fans Call Greatness In the Making After Peeping Her Daughter’s Tennis Form and Skills

Tennis superstar Serena Williams‘ daughter is only three years old, and already the little tike has people floored by her skills on the court. The seven-time Wimbledon winner is making sure to pass down her skills and athleticism to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. one coaching session at a time.

Like a proud mother, Williams often shares photos of Ohanian mastering her “turn, back, reach, head, follow through.”

Serena Williams shows off her daughter Alexis Olympia’s budding tennis skills. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

With the little one’s fierce eyes focused on the yellow felt-covered ball, Williams’ fans can’t help but to notice her mini-me already has that ‘it’ factor.

“Geez her form looks amazing 😍”

“Well we see what’s happening here. Greatness in the making”

“Another Champion in the making!”

“🔥🔥🔥 US Open 2035 will be lit! 😅🙌🏾”

Some also took notice of Ohanian’s impressive muscle tone at such a young age.

“Those lil miniature legs got more definition then mine 😭👌🔥”

“As strong as mami, and as tall as papi.”

Throughout Williams’ entire career, the 39-year-old has wowed audiences with her strong feminine physique. But her physique has also been a source of criticism.

Former tennis player and owner of the Madrid Open, Ion Tiriac, suggested the 23-time Grand Slam winner consider retiring now that her body has changed.

“At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago. Serena was a sensational player. If she has a little decency, she would retire. From all points of view,” said Tiriac to Romanian newspaper Pro Sport.

Willams’ husband of three years, Alexis Ohanian Sr., hit back by tweeting, “Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Tiriac thinks.”

His response was met with an outpouring of support by fans who also took issues with Tiriac’s comments.

“Aww look another privileged dude trying to determine what a woman does with her life.”

“A weak Old Man intimidated by a strong Black tennis icon.”

“Serena literally minding her own business being a wife, mom, and tennis player. And this happens. People truly are bitter and bored.”