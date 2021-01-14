‘Girl You Make Mexico HOT’: Alexis Skyy Poses Beautifully on the Beach In New Mexico and Fans Can’t Get Enough

**’That Water Must of Been Cold the Way You Jumped lol’: Fans Laugh After Alexis Skyy Squeals When a Wave Crashes Into Her on a Beach In New Mexico

**’You Slayed the Entire Trip’: Fans Praise Alexis Skyy’s Looks as Her New Mexico Trip Seemingly Comes to a Close

For reality TV star Alexis Skyy, a trip to Tulum, Mexico, may have been going so well that by day three of the getaway, Skyy already was writing about the “Next place,” perhaps hinting at thoughts regarding where she should go next for vacation.

On Jan. 12, she uploaded a fun looped video of her sitting on the beach shore, running her fingers in her hair until she’s surprised by a splashing wave that makes her jump. Although the beach looked amazing in the clip, it was Skyy’s body that was the real star of the shoot.

Alexis Skyy in Tulum, Mexico (Photo: @alexisskyy_/Instagram)

In the clip, Skyy wore an orange bikini top paired with multicolored bikini bottoms as she posed seductively with her knees spread apart. Fans left comments, giving their nod of approval to the shot.

One person wrote, “Girl you make Mexico HOT 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while another agreed, “You slayed the entire trip 😍😍.”

Others got a good laugh in at her reaction to the wave crashing into her thighs.

“That water must of been cold the way you jumped lol 😍😍😍😍,” said one fan.

It’s clear that Skyy pulled this video out of the archives because on Jan. 10, she uploaded a different video of her relaxing on the beach in the same bathing suit.

The reality TV star has been uploading pics from this trip since Jan. 9, and it appears that she was not alone. Although she has not revealed her mystery man’s identity, she did brag a little about the ways in which she was being romanced. In a few now-deleted video posts on her Instagram story, she filmed herself having a romantic dinner, and showed rose petals beautifully shaped into a heart on the bed.

Fans noticed that her daughter was nowhere to be found on the trip, but even if she wasn’t included in the trip it looks like Skyy couldn’t stay away for too long. On Jan. 14, she uploaded a video to her IG story at 8 a.m. of her kissing her daughter, Alaiya Grace Maxwell, on the forehead while assuring her that “Mommy loves you.”