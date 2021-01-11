‘Why Y’all So Bomb?’: Ciara’s Encouraging Message to Husband Russell Wilson Has Fans Praising Their Love

Ciara takes her job as a football wife seriously and made sure to send her hubby, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a little extra love from herself and their children ahead of his NFC wild card round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The “Body Party” singer posted multiple images of herself, her oldest son Future, 6, daughter Sienna, 3, and five-month-old son Win, the youngest two of whom she shares with Wilson, rocking their Seahawks varsity jackets and big smiles in hopes of lifting her mans’ spirits ahead of the Jan. 9 home game against the Rams.

“We’re so proud of you @DangeRussWilson! Wish we could be at the stadium cheering you on today! Go Baby! Go Daddy! #GoHawks #3 #Playoffs @Seahawks 💚💙,” she captioned her pics, which were liked more than 1,000,000 times.

As sweet as her message was, it wasn’t enough to bring the win home for the team, which lost 30-20 to the Rams. “The reality is we have a great football team and I think we have guys, but we didn’t play great today, and that’s what matters most,” Russell admitted to reporters after the game. “Throughout the season there is always ebbs and flows. … That’s just the journey. … And for us, it’s been a crazy year, a year that I was hoping for us to be able to win it all, and we didn’t get to do that today.”

Although the game didn’t work out in Wilson or the Seahawks’ favor, fans of the couple were still glad to see Ciara’s display of love for her man.

“Awww such a beautiful family 😍💕”

“Nah. Why y’all so bomb? 💙🙌🏽”

“Hawks family …the Wilson are everything 😍😍❤️❤️❤️”

“When all your baby’s are beautiful 🦋😩🥰🥰🥰”

“This will fuel him! Beautiful family! 💙 💚”

Always the encouraging wifey, Ciara shared a sweet post for Wilson after the team’s loss, a shot of their youngest child Win with a grin on his face, to remind her husband of what matters most. “Always Proud of You Da Da @DangeRussWilson. #3 Always.”

On the bright side, now that Russell’s season is finished, he has the freedom to continue spending quality time with his beautiful family.