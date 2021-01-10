‘So Thick’: Alexis Skyy Gives Fans a Taste of Her Vacation Cakes

Alexis Skyy is letting it all hang out while on vacation in Mexico.

Alexis Skyy in Mexico. (Photo: @alexisskyy_/Instagram)

The 26-year-old “Love & Hip-Hop” star got away from the States for a bit to enjoy “being treated like a queen” while on a romantic trip to Tulum, Mexico, with a mystery man. In a video posted on Jan. 10, Skyy, filmed from behind, strolled along a deck at the resort in a bikini and sheer coverall, giving fans a good view of her booty and the beauty that surrounded it.

Although she didn’t share her partner’s face in any of her posts, she did give fans a peek into the spoils she was given during the trip in her Instagram Stories and feed.

Alexis Skyy shares a snap from her romantic getaway. @alexisskyy_/Instagram

The pair stayed in what appeared to be an oceanside, treehouse-style resort and made the most of their time in paradise. Glimpses of a romantic meal, rose petals laid in the shape of a heart on the bed, and a tour of her surroundings was all she gave the people, choosing to keep her trip partner to herself.

The television personality appears to be moving on from her latest bout of paternity drama involving her daughter, 3-year-old Alaiya Grace Maxwell, the child’s presumed father, rapper Fetty Wap, and celebrity auto broker Brandon Medford. After years of questions surrounding who little Alaiya’s father could be, Medford stirred the pot when he commented “Daddy’s Little Girl” underneath of photo that Skyy shared of herself and her daughter.

Skyy has yet to publicly confirm the true paternity of Alaiya, but Fetty Wap has come out stating that he isn’t her father and will be there for her when he wants to be, so as not to go “above his boundaries.”

Fans were too distracted by Skyy’s curves to spend a lot of time wondering about the possible latest man in her life.

“It’s just so thick 😭😭😭🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

“You do this so well ❤️❤️”

“Looking like breakfast 👀”

“Lawd have mercy 😍😍”

“Get it Lex!! Gorgeous!!”

Alexis Skyy shows off her tortas in Mexico. @alexisskyy_/Instagram

Skyy was most recently linked to ex-boyfriend Raja, whom she showed off in September 2020 but was feuding with on social media by December.