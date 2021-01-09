‘Keep Ya Hands Outta My Plate’: Fans Side with Kaavia James Union Wade After She Refuses to Share Her Food with Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union is lightening her fans’ mood after a long day of people watching Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol. On Thursday, Jan. 7, she uploaded a video of her and her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade fighting over the last few pieces of pasta in Kaavia’s bowl.

The video starts with Union reaching into Kaavia’s bowl and asking her, “can we just share that last-” before Kaavia lets out a stern grunt. Union turns around, laughs at her daughter, and tries again. She says, “There’s like 3 pieces left, you can have one and mommy can have one,” but Kaavia replies with a strict “no.”

(L-R): Gabrielle Union and her daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

Again, Union reaches in the bowl but this time she sneaks out a piece and Kaavia replies “stop it.” Before laughing and snatching her one noodle back, she yells “No Mama.” Union jokingly asks “why can’t mom have any pasta,” and tells her daughter that she sounds like a Hollywood producer.

Union captioned the 32-second clip “I needed this laugh today. Thought yall might as well. @kaaviajames ladies and gentlemen 🖤🖤.”

And laugh they did, as fans and friends wrote in the comments about their favorite Shady Baby. Fellow actress Regina King wrote, “You tried it and she wasn’t having it! I’m dying.”

Another fan joked, “I feel her though !!! Keep ya hands outta my plate 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.”

Someone else said, “she saw the news! she is rationing her meals,” referring to Wednesday’s events of a pro-Trump mob pushing past the Capitol police and breaching the building after Trump insisted again in a speech that the election was stolen from him. The eruption took place while lawmakers debated doing a recount of the electoral college votes to determine who won the presidential election.

Americans sat and watched as the events unfolded between the angry mobsters and the police, which resulted in a woman being shot and killed, and several police officers being injured, with one dying from his injuries. By Thursday, lawmakers confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris did win the electoral vote.