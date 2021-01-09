‘‘This What Single Looks Like’: Bikini-Clad Angela Simmons Dances on Boat Amid Breakup Rumors

Last year, Angela Simmons had her fans swooning over her budding relationship with professional boxer Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs. The pair flooded the social media timeline with photos of their “baecations” and pictures of Angela supporting the athlete in the ring after linking up last August 2020.

Angela Simmons. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

However, rumors of a potential breakup began to circulate the internet when fans noticed that the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star had scrubbed her Instagram account, removing any trace of the two-time middleweight world champion.

Although neither party has spoken out about their relationship status, fans are becoming more convinced that things may have ended between the two, thanks to Angela’s recent seductive social media post.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the former fashion designer took to her Instagram page to share a short clip of herself dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hit My Phone.” The reality star was rocking a lime green bikini, and even after adding a gold beach kimono, Angela left little to the imagination. With a cup in hand, Angela appeared to be having a fantastic time on the boat. “20 2☝🏽,” she captioned the post.

While some people were focused on her dance moves and curvy physique, including one user who wrote, “It’s the natural body and no rhythm for me 🤣😍🤷🏽‍♂️,” others wanted to know what happened to the relationship.

The post almost instantly reignited the discussion surrounding Angela and Daniel’s relationship, including one user who wrote, “🗣This what single looks like!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥😳👀.” Another person commented, “🥰🥰🥰 @danieljacobstko where are you 😳😳.”

Some fans suggested that the pair were just trying to be as private as possible, including one person who wrote, “if y’all look in one of the videos on the bed in the hotel when she comes in there’s rose petals all over the bed and two robes laid out.” They added, “Maybe they are trying to keep it a little private because of social media.” However, another person quickly debunked that theory, saying, “could be but 9 times out of 10 that is standard at most resorts….” They added, “But hey you could be right either I’m happy for her…to be or not to be…”

Recently the 33-year-old revealed her goals for the new year, which included “refocusing and setting new intentions.” She added, “As the new year approaches my focus is to be present. Present to myself. To my needs. My wants. And what’s most valuable in my life. Staying in my own lane, and simply going where I am appreciated.”