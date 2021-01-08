‘Be Humble’: Reginae Carter Blasts Troll Who Calls Out Her Facial Expression In Her Glam Photos

Reginae Carter is not having it with a fan after they called her out over her Savage X Fenty photos.

On Jan. 6, two Instagram photos reveal Carter sitting pretty in her all-white Savage X Fenty lingerie, silver heels, and a dog. In the first photo, the 22-year-old wears a straight face, while in the second photo, she rocks a more seductive facial expression with her tongue touching the roof of her mouth.

Reginae Carter. (Photo: @colormenae/Instagram)

The caption reads, “Those pretty b***hesss 😈 @savagexfenty #savagexambassador.”

Many fans agreed that Carter looked “VERY VERY VERY BEAUTIFUL,” in her photo, while others were shocked that “The dog really was still for the pic.”

One person said that they “Had to do a double take you look just like your mom in this one ✨ just as beautiful.”

With every supporter there comes a few haters, however, this time Carter decided to clap back.

The person wrote in the comments, “You make that same face in every picture mouth stay open.”

Carter sarcastically responded, “si si … with that avi picture .. you cannot judge nobody on how they take pictures .. be humble.”

Reginae Carter. (Photo: @colormenae/Instagram)

Since the start of the new year, Carter has been dazzling her fans on Instagram with beautiful pictures of her wearing gray or white sparkly dresses.

For one of those pictures, she recreated the 2015 New Year’s meme of a woman walking on a set of stairs into the new year and leaving behind baggage from the previous year. In the photo, Carter wears a long ponytail with a glittery gray ruffle dress as she walks into 2021. She reveals that she is leaving behind “Trolls, Covid-19, stress, bad vibes, toxic situations and negative energy” and instead wants to get “more love, movie roles, success, great health, and big coins.”

Although those are all good things to let go of in 2020, based on the previously mentioned post, it seems Carter may still have some work to do when it comes to the trolls.