‘Must of Been Making Another Baby’: Ciara Shares a Reel with Husband Russell Wilson While They Are In Bed Underneath the Covers

Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, made headlines on Jan. 5 after the singer uploaded a video of the couple participating in the “Hood Baby” dance challenge while partially naked in their bed.

“Hood Baby” was initially released by rapper KBFR — short for Kelby For Real — last year and went viral after celebrities like Jason Derulo took part in the lip sync shuffle that includes head and arm movements.

Ciara’s new dance challenge video with husband Russell Wilson gave her fans a steamy conclusion. @ciara/Instagram

Ciara, who rocked her pink hair and a white comforter covering her cleavage as she danced along to the song’s intro, captioned the Instagram Reels video with two emojis, a smiley face with sunglasses, and a smiley face with three hearts while tagging Wilson in the post.

Instagram Reels is a feature on the social media app where its users can create, edit, and share short clips.

Some fans suggested the couple looked like they had just had sex, while others jokingly insinuated that the “Level Up” singer would be getting pregnant soon.

“Someone is naked! Get it Ci Ci! 😍👑”

“Y’all just did the nasty 😂”

One fan mistook the Reels as the TikTok social media platform when suggesting the two were in a post-coitus pose. “Y’all must of just got finished doing the nasty and decided to make a tik tok😂😂😂😂”

“He finna get you pregnant again sis. I just know it.”

“Must of been making another baby 😩🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

“Baby #4 coming I see.”

As Ciara’s video left her followers with more questions than answers, several others expressed their admiration for the doting couple. One gushed at how much they loved the pair.

“Y’all relationship is soooo DOPE‼️ definitely love to see it!💯.” Another pointed out how their relationship showcased friendship as the fundamental factor in love. “I love the connection between you too reminds me of the importance of friendship in a relationship 😍.”

An Instagram user asked the mother of three for the prayer that supposedly helped her land Wilson. “Can you just PLEASE tell me your prayer sis. Like I get it, you love, love. But I’m tryna love, love too. Cici just give me the 1st three words or SOMETHING SIS!”

Ciara and Russell Wilson. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

In 2019, while promoting her album “Beauty Marks,” the songstress revealed the distinct prayer she said before meeting her husband. Ciara told radio personality Angie Martinez, she wanted a man who was God-fearing. “I prayed for a God-fearing man. I prayed for discernment. I prayed for wisdom, to really learn from the wisdom that I’ve gained from the experience that I’m going through.”

She added, “I prayed for a man that loved kids, because, obviously me having my son, if you’re gonna love me you’ve got to love him. I prayed for a man that was worldly as well. Because I love to explore ,so someone that was gonna edify my world, [that] was important to me. I was ready to level up!”