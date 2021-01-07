‘I Thought This Was a Pregnancy Announcement’: Cardi B’s Photo with Offset Goes Left When Fans Mistake Her Booty Cheek for a Baby Bump

Cardi B and her husband Offset caused some commotion on her social media page when fans mistook her bum for a baby bump.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, the “Bodak Yellow” MC took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of Offset’s hand clenching one of her butt cheeks. “Can’t wait to get home …. HornyHyena,” she captioned the post that garnered over 3 million likes and several comments from fans who interpreted the photo as a baby announcement.

Cardi B. Photo: @iamcardib / Instagram

One user commented, “I thought this was a pregnancy shoot!! 😩.” That comment, in particular gained nearly 18,000 likes and over 500 comments from fellow fans who thought the same.

Another person wrote, “thought you were announcing another pregnancy…man goodnight.” “🤦‍♂️ thought that was a pregnant belly🤰,” a third person expressed.

Another commented, “tell me why i thought this was her belly like a pregnancy shoot lmao 😩.” Even “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams was tricked. The reality star commented, “I was bout to be like congratulations 😂.”

The rap couple appear to be on good terms these days. Late last year, the pair’s marriage made headlines after TMZ reported that Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, legally filed for a dissolution of marriage from the Migos member. At the time, the “WAP” rapper took to her Instagram page to address the news and stated the real reason behind her decision.

Cardi denied claims that Offset had cheated on her and was expecting a baby with another woman. Cardi stated she got “tired of f—king arguing.” She added, “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

However, the couple appeared to have reconciled shortly after Cardi’s post because Offset was seen 48 hours later celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas. His Instagram Stories showed the Bronx native living it up with her friends and family.

Later that night, the “Clout” rapper gifted his wife with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which left Cardi blushing. Their guests were heard chanting “Black Love” and “take Offset back” in the background.