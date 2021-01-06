‘This Look Screams First Lady’: Kenya Moore Has Fans Gushing Over Her All-White Sophisticated Look

Kenya Moore looks like she means business in her latest look on Instagram. She uploaded a photo on Jan. 4 wearing an all-white Alexander McQueen suit with a matching wide-brimmed hat. She poses fiercely as her face expresses nothing but seriousness. Her hair is styled in a voluminous low ponytail, which she educates her followers about in her caption.

She wrote, “#MooreHairCare Monday #protectivestyles alert a low pony with added pony is a great way to give your hair a rest from heat.”

Kenya Moore. (Photo: @kenyamoore/Instagram)

She also added details about her outfit in the caption.

Fans praised Moore for her sharp outfit.

One person said, “Okay. You better get in formation at the pearly gates 👼🏾,” referencing Beyonce’s 2016 single “Formation.”

Another person raved over the model’s clothes in the comments, writing, “Yaaas come through fashionista!😍🔥 Looking absolutely stunning as always! White, yellow & lavender are definitely your colors!💗💛💜.”

Someone else added, “This look screams first lady it is just pure sophistication.👍.”

This is not the first time Moore has shown the stylish look. On Jan. 3, she posted an Instagram photo of herself with a much less serious expression on her face where she instead wore a big smile.

Kenya Moore (Photo: @kenyamoore/Instagram)

In the caption she wrote a lengthy message for her followers, encouraging them on how to approach the new year.

“Happy New Year! It’s been a difficult year for most of us filled with heartache, anxiety, depression, civil unrest, pain and even death. It has left us wanting to be seen, heard and know that our lives and our loved ones matter.v2020 is gone and it’s time to look toward and forward to the future. We must forgive and move on. Let’s work together to heal a nation, a people and our friends and our foes. I wish all of you to have love, to have happiness and to have healing. God bless you all and happy New Year! #vote #lovehealsall #forgive,” the 49-year-old wrote.

Besides managing her hair care line, Moore spends her time raising her beautiful 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn Daly and can be seen on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” beefing with Porsha Williams and one of the new members of the show, Drew Sidora.