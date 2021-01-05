‘You Ate and Left No Crumbs Boo’: Taraji P. Henson Brings In the New Year with a New Hair Color

Taraji P. Henson is kicking off her new year with a new look.

On Saturday, Jan. 2, she uploaded three photos to showcase her beautiful hairstyle. Her hair appears to have been put in purple box braids and styled in a gorgeous curly updo. Continuing with the theme, she finished her look off with purple eyeshadow and purple lipstick.

Taraji P. Henson (Photo: @tarajiphenson/Instagram)

“New Year New Color 💜💜💜 #2021 the year of royalty. So blessed with my @sisterlovemjb ensemble!!!! @tphbytaraji #hairchameleon 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋,” she wrote.

Fans raved about the hair color in Henson’s comments.

One wrote, “You ate and left no crumbs boo.”

Others claimed Henson’s purple tresses made her look like the hands of time had been turned back.

A fan said, “Come on skin! You don’t look a day over 28,” while another wrote, “You look 21 years old 🙏🏼.”

Fellow actress Danielle Brooks wrote, “This is everything!! When you taking appointments tho?”

This may be a question worth asking since just four days before the new Year began, the “Baby Boy” actress revealed that she has her own salon. For a few months now, Henson has shared photos of the wigs she makes and how she styles her own natural hair. In a nearly four-minute Instagram video on Dec. 27, she gave her followers a tour of what she calls the TPH Salon.

The caption reads, “WELCOME TO THE TPH SALON 💋 WELCOME to my happy place!! Quarantine got me enrolled in YouTube University and I’ve been making wigs, doing cuts, and manicuring it UP 💅🏾 Let me tell you…having this salon has kept me sane!! But I have to say I’m pretty damn good at this beauty thing y’all. I’M BY APPT ONLY!! 😂.”

In the video, fans get to see the wigs the 48-year-old has created, her bundles, the nails that she has designed and her TPH hair care products. As Henson indicated she may still be in the stage of getting clients, she also made it clear that walk-in appointments aren’t an option.