‘Her Face Says It All… #Unimpressed’: Fans Fall Out Over the Facial Expression of Tia Mowry’s Daughter

Tia Mowry is revealing just where her daughter Cairo gets her attitude from. On Sunday, Jan. 3, Mowry uploaded an Instagram photo with her and her mini-me dressed up in their New Year’s outfits. In the picture, Mowry is barefoot and smiling big while her 2-year-old gives half a smile.

“#cairo is definitely her #fathers child! @coryhardrict! ‘Mom, are we done yet?’” the mother of two captioned the photo.

Tia Mowry and her daughter Cairo. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

Fans agreed with Mowry that the toddler favored her father in the photo.

One person said, “She is too cute 🥰 every spit of her daddy❣️,” while another concurred, “Omgeeeee yes this is no doubt a Cory face 😂😂.”

Some fans were less concerned about which parent Cairo looked like and more interested in the actual facial expression.

A fan wrote, “Her face says it all… #unimpressed 😂😂.”

“I love her little mood 😍😍 she is always so “who are you” 🙃 lshe’s the queen period,” added another.

(From left) Tia Mowry, Cory Hardrict, Cairo Hardrict, Cree Hardrict. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

Even Gabrielle Union, mom to the infamous #ShadyBaby, Kaavia James Union Wade, commented under Mowry’s photo. She wrote, “Cairo and Kaavia 😂😂😂 one day that playdate will be epic!!”

It seems Cairo is truly not a fan of taking pictures, because even in the original New Year’s photo that the “Sister, Sister” star uploaded with herself, her daughter, and her son, Cree, Cairo is looking away from the camera while her brother and mom are picture-perfect.

Mowry welcomed her daughter with her husband Cory Hardrict, on May 5, 2018. While introducing her daughter to the world on her show “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix,” the actress revealed the true meaning behind her daughter’s name. She said, “Cairo, it basically means victorious. My husband, he was in the air flying and he always feels like he’s closer to his mother when he’s up in the air, and he said when he was flying he had seen the letters A-I-R in the sky. He said he wanted the baby’s name to have those letters.”