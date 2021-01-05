‘Finally’: 50 Cent Says Jackie Long is Now ‘Debt Free’ After Alleging ‘ATL’ Star Owed Him Money, Actor Responds

One thing seems for sure: If Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson lends you money, he’ll remind you every chance he gets, publicly at that. And on the other hand, once you’ve paid him off, the hip-hop internet bully seemingly has no issues with announcing that as well.

Like recently, when the “Many Men” rapper revealed on his Instagram account that “Power” star Jackie Long was debt free after allegedly loaning the star some money. “Here’s a picture of @jackielong debt free,” 50 Cent captioned a photo of Jackie alongside R&B singer Mary J. Blige. He added, “👀Damn Gucci, LV, the fuck are we trying to win. the best dressed shoot out award. 🤦‍♂️ SMH #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

The “ATL” star replied to 50’s post, writing, “Green light debt free.. finally !!!”

(L-R): 50 Cent, Jackie Long Photo: @50cent/Instagram @jackielong/Instagram

Fans congratulated Jackie on clearing his debt, including one user who wrote, “@jackielong don’t borrow no more money from this man😂😂.” Another person commented, “@jackielong that’s financial freedom right there.” “Jackie debt free that’s what’s up 💯😂😂,” a third expressed.

The photo above was taken on the set of 50’s show “Power Book II: Ghost” where Jackie made an appearance. Still, Jackie is not the only celebrity to fall victim to the self-proclaimed Hollywood loan shark. The Queens native has also allegedly sought after his money from other people, including “Power” star Rotimi, former G-Unit rapper Young Buck and comedian Michael Blackson.

But the most infamous case of unpaid balances may belong to “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum Teairra Marí. As you may remember, back in 2018, the former reality star sued 50 for posting a screenshot of a sexually explicit video Teairra was in with her then-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad.

The case was thrown out, and the “Make Her Feel Good” singer was ordered by a judge to pay the rapper $30,618 in legal fees. 50 was relentless in pursuing his money and even served the songstress with court papers while she was walking through an airport. The following year, she was hit with $4,392.50 more in sanctions.

In February 2020, blog site The Blast reported that a Los Angeles judge ordered Mari to pay $5,295.50 in sanctions to the rapper and give her financial records to him as well. The money feud between Teairra and 50 has yet to be settled.