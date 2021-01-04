Tiffany Haddish Says She and Common Argue, But ‘It’s More Like Grown-ups’ and Not ‘Trying To Tear Each Other’s Character Down’

Tiffany Haddish is once again opening up about her relationship with Common, and their perfectly imperfect partnership. Haddish told People that while she and her boyfriend don’t have the ideal relationship, it’s no problem because that ideal doesn’t exist. She admitted that while they have their arguments, they aren’t vicious back-and-forth disagreements designed to insult the other. Rather, the two have something Haddish said she isn’t quite used to — respectable, adult, conversations.

“What I love about him is I can be silly. We laugh together, and we can have really deep conversations,” she said. “And we do argue, but it’s not like mean words being tossed at each other, or trying to tear each other’s character down. It’s more like grown-ups. And I don’t think I’ve ever been in a relationship where, if I have an argument with somebody, they are not calling me out” of my name “or trying to belittle me.”

Common and Tiffany Haddish show off their paintings. Photo @tiffanyhaddish/IG

She added, “This is my first time being in a relationship with somebody who’s not trying to make me turn my light out. They’re trying to get me to make my light shine even bigger and motivate me. That is very different for me: supportive, encouraging. It’s refreshing.”

Haddish shared that while Common isn’t everything she wants in a man he’s pretty close, and that’s all she needs at the moment.

“He’s still not the whole entire package, but he’s a majority of the change that I need. I don’t think anybody is the whole package,” Haddish said. “I might be a pessimist in this way, but I don’t think there’s any person that’s the whole shebang, everything you want. I think that’s impossible.”

The actor said that she makes sure her hopes don’t get too high in order to allow others to surpass her expectations.

“I’d rather keep my expectations super-low and let them supersede that,” she said.

Haddish appeared to be describing a relationship that’s built on mutual respect and admiration, and Common has been equally effusive in his portrayal of her as well.

“I would definitely say that we definitely inspire each other,” Common told People.

“We’re doing wonderful,” he said about his relationship in an interview with SiriusXM. “She is a really incredible human being and you know, the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person, how intelligent, how selfless she is … how she stands up in Hollywood for Black women.”

Common also revealed Haddish has been trying to give him cooking lessons. “She hasn’t had much success in it because I will sometimes be drifting off doing other things, but to be honest it is something that I would enjoy,” he admitted. “I don’t want to continue to do it a lot, but I like learning. So, that’s been fun.”