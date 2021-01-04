‘Mike Does Your Body Good’: Cynthia Bailey Flaunts Her Cakes In Peachy Two-Piece Bathing Suit on Vacation with Husband Mike Hill



“Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality diva Cynthia Bailey is kicking off the new year by flaunting her physique in a two-piece orange bathing suit. Bailey, 53, was channeling her inner baewatch while vacationing with her hubby Mike Hill, 50, at the RoMarley Beach House in Mexico.

“Create the life you want for yourself & live. 🌊” Bailey captioned her sultry pic before hashtagging “#manifestation.”

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality diva Cynthia Bailey on the beach in an orange two-piece bathing suit. @cynthiabailey/Instagram

Bailey’s husband liked what his wife was working with, because he was the one who took the photo. Bailey tagged her husband as the cameraman.

Fans were also loving the view Bailey was serving, because she garnered over 44,000 likes and a flood of compliments from fans.

“Cyn Thee Stallion Housewife.”

“Damn, Mike, does your body good💋❤️💯.”

“Yesssss girl!! You were fine b4, but now you extra fine 🙌🙌.”

“That thang thang, I see ya 😏 👀 ❤️😍🔥🤣😂.”

“Well, D– Cyn Giving Us Body for 2021 👏🏽🔥🔥🔥👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽.”

Bailey has been keeping her figure in tip-top shape after admitting last August that she gained 20 pounds while self-quarantining during the ongoing pandemic. In a game of “I Can Explain” with US Weekly, Bailey explained a photo of herself in July 2020 sitting near a pool with the caption, “Stay FOCUSED. Distractions are just temptations to throw you off your game. Everyone don’t want to see you win 🎯.”

Cynthia Bailey is sitting poolside in an all-black two-piece bathing suit. @CynthiaBailey/Instagram

“This was after I came back from Los Angeles, and honestly you can’t tell so much in there, but I actually gained 20 pounds from the quarantine, and my wedding dress designers were not happy about that because now I can’t fit [in] my dress,” Bailey said.

However, the mother of one lost the weight when she returned to Atlanta.

“I was here at Lake Bailey by myself, so I was able to, kind of, control what’s in the refrigerator,” she explained. “I was able to be healthy. I was able to like, you know, start exercising again and just get control over my diet and my eating.”

Bailey did intermittent fasting, meaning she wouldn’t eat anything until 4 or 5 in the afternoon and only eat “maybe one or two things.”

Cynthia Bailey poses in her first wedding dress with celebrity photographer Erick Robinson. (Photo: @Imerickrobinson/Instagram)

She also did social distance treadmill workouts at the gym with her boo. “We’re being careful, but at the same time, you have to get back to your life,” she said. “We need to work out … all we do is eat and work, so we need it for our mental sanity.”

The results were wonderful, as Bailey dazzled in her Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona gown during her Oct. 10 wedding ceremony at the Governors Towne Club in the Atlanta suburb of Acworth, Georgia.

Whether on or off the beach, the model and wine business owner continues to rewind the clock on her looks.