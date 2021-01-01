‘What Happened to Boxer Dude?’: Angela Simmons’ Latest Photo Gets Derailed After the Reality Star’s Fans Notice She Deleted Images of Her Boyfriend on IG

A sensual pic by Angela Simmons on Dec. 29 received a different kind of attention from the reality star’s fans after they started noticing that the shoe designer removed almost all of her photos with her boyfriend Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs.

The mother of one, who seductively posed while laying on her bed, donned her black cut-out, one-piece outfit with an oversized white shirt and a full face. She captioned the upload using lyrics from Jhene Aiko’s 2020 song “Speak,” a track about women expressing themselves freely after dealing with a repressive romantic partner: “🎶Love shouldn’t be for our keeping I’ll celebrate my freedom 🎶.” Fans questioned Simmons regarding whether the couple had called it quits.

Angela Simmons’s received a different kind of attention from fans after they noticed she deleted images of her boxer boyfriend. Photo:@angelasimmons/Instagram

You single ? @angelasimmons 👁🤓

The last upload the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star shared of Jacobs was a month ago when she rocked full boxing gear, including white trunks and a matching robe similar to the boxer’s attire with his nickname “Miracle Man” on the back. The post captioned “Team Jacobs” came a day after the boxer defeated Gabriel Rosado in a split decision.

Previously, Simmons and Jacobs publicly had confirmed their relationship after sharing a snapshot on their respective Instagram pages that showed them dressed for a wedding. Simmons referred to her boo’s career when she captioned the post “TKO,” while Jacobs wrote, “Wedding vibes tonight with her.”

More breakup speculations arose hours following the reality star’s initial post. Simmons shared an additional photo with the similar ensemble and recited the chorus to the same Jhene Aiko tune.

“🎶Speak from my heart, baby

Speak from my soul, sugar

Say what you want, lady

Act like you know who you are

Speak from your gut, honey

Say what you want, my love

Be who you wanna be

Speak, speak, speak,…🎶”

The Fashion Nova ambassador’s current relationship status is unknown. Simmons was previously engaged to Sutton Tennyson, with whom she shares her 4-year-old son, and linked to rappers Romeo Miller and Bow Wow.