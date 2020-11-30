‘Rep for Your Man’: Angela Simmons Dresses Up In Boxing Attire Embroidered with Her Boyfriend’s Nickname

In case anyone forgot, Angela Simmons, let it be known loud and clear during a recent post on social media that she’s team Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs all the way.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star took to her Instagram page to share several photos of herself looking gorgeous in full-on boxing gear, similar to what her boyfriend Daniel wears. Posing next to what appeared to be a door, the reality star rocked white boxing trunks with gold trimmings and a very long matching robe that featured her boyfriend’s nickname “Miracle Man” on the back. The 33 year old wore a white tank top underneath her robe and white heels to match. She finished her look by wearing her hair in her signature beach curls with a soft glam look. “Team Jacob’s ✔️,” Angela captioned the cute post. The gallery of flicks garnered over 89,800 likes.

Angela Simmons. Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram

Angela has proved she can look good in almost anything she wears, and her supporters made sure to shower her with praise. One user commented, “I love it! You better represent for your King, Queen 😘.”

Another person wrote, “I KNOW that sh-t is right Angela…you BETTER represent damnit!!!.”

A third fan commented, “I don’t care what you put on u kill it… even on your ruff days u still sexy😍😍🔥💪💯.”

“OK big sis I see you doing your thing keep grinding and stay looking good🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a fourth wrote.

“Rep for your man 😍.”

@angelasimmons/Instagram

Angela and Daniel have been dating for some time and had seemingly confirmed their relationship in August. The former fashion designer shared a photo of the pair looking dazzling while on their way to a wedding. Angela included a reference to the two-time middleweight world champion’s career in her post with the caption “TKO.” Daniel also re-shared a photo of himself and his girl and wrote, “Wedding vibes tonight with her.”

Before Daniel, Angela was linked to her ex-fiancé, Sutton Tennyson. Sutton was shot and killed in Atlanta in November 2018. He and Simmons were not together at the time of his death and had called off their engagement in December 2017. They do share 4-year-old son Sutton Joseph, whom they welcomed in September 2016.