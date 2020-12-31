Stay Connected
Trending Topics
Celebrity NewsGalleries

#CelebSpotting: The Currys Distributing Food and Gifts, Usher in the Texas Desert, Ciara Skiing With the Bryant Family and More

Posted by | CommentsComments (0)

The holiday season has been especially meaningful after everything that happened this year, and our favorite celebrities definitely made the best of it this week.

A Winter Wedding

Simone Biles attends her older brother Ron’s wedding in Conroe, Texas, on Dec. 5.

Simone Biles’ Instagram (@simonebiles)

An Artist

Amanda Seales shows off her painting “Unnamed,” an acrylic on a wood cabinet.

Amanda Seales’ Instagram (@amandaseales)

Celebrating Democracy

Jennifer Williams shows off her sticker after early voting in Georgia’s upcoming runoff election for the last two remaining Senate seats.

Jennifer Williams’ Instagram (@jenniferwilliams)

The Grind Don’t Stop

Tasha Smith scouts locations for a new project.

Tasha Smith’s Instagram (@tasha4realsmith)

Winter Wonderland

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant snap a selfie on a trip with their families to a snowy mountainside.

Ciara’s Instagram (@ciara)

“Dashing Through the Snow”

Gabrielle Union-Wade turned her backyard into a makeshift snow hill to enjoy sledding with her daughter Kaavia.

Gabrielle Union-Wade’s Instagram (@gabunion)

Giving Back

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry pause for a picture with their children at their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation’s annual food and gift distribution day at Oakland Arena and RingCentral Coliseum.

Ayesha Curry’s Instagram (@ayeshacurry)

Shopping In Style

Angela Simmons takes a casually fabulous photo in a Target and ensures us that her mask is tucked under her chin.

Angela Simmons’ Instagram (@angelasimmons)

Lending Her Voice

Zoë Kravitz enjoys red wine while doing some voice recordings for a new project.

Zoë Kravitz’s Instagram (@zoeisabellakravitz)

Desert Vibes

Usher visits “Prada Marfa,” a permanent art installation located in Valentine, Texas.

Usher’s Instagram (@usher)

What people are saying

Related Stories

Back to top