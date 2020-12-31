CelebSpotting: The Currys Distributing Food and Gifts, Usher in the Texas Desert, Ciara Skiing With the Bryant Family and More

The holiday season has been especially meaningful after everything that happened this year, and our favorite celebrities definitely made the best of it this week.
A Winter Wedding
Simone Biles attends her older brother Ron’s wedding in Conroe, Texas, on Dec. 5.
An Artist
Amanda Seales shows off her painting “Unnamed,” an acrylic on a wood cabinet.
Celebrating Democracy
Jennifer Williams shows off her sticker after early voting in Georgia’s upcoming runoff election for the last two remaining Senate seats.
The Grind Don’t Stop
Tasha Smith scouts locations for a new project.
Winter Wonderland
Ciara and Vanessa Bryant snap a selfie on a trip with their families to a snowy mountainside.
“Dashing Through the Snow”
Gabrielle Union-Wade turned her backyard into a makeshift snow hill to enjoy sledding with her daughter Kaavia.
Giving Back
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry pause for a picture with their children at their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation’s annual food and gift distribution day at Oakland Arena and RingCentral Coliseum.
Shopping In Style
Angela Simmons takes a casually fabulous photo in a Target and ensures us that her mask is tucked under her chin.
Lending Her Voice
Zoë Kravitz enjoys red wine while doing some voice recordings for a new project.
Desert Vibes
Usher visits “Prada Marfa,” a permanent art installation located in Valentine, Texas.