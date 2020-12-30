‘Retired D-Wade Is Something Else’: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Make Their Fans Crack Up with a Scene Re-Enactment from ‘Friday’

It has been over a year since Dwyane Wade has retired from playing professional basketball, and since doing so he has been finding new and creative ways to spend his time. Dyeing his hair in vibrant colors, becoming a sports commentator for TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” and spending quality time with his family are just a few things that have kept him busy. But what really has Wade’s fans cracking up is his involvement on social media.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

On Monday, Dec. 28, Wade uploaded a short skit where he and his wife, Gabrielle Union, reimagined a scene from the popular 1995 film “Friday,” where Chris Tucker’s character, Smokey, asks his mom for some money. The skit starts with Wade smiling and preparing to eat. Union comes in to hand Wade a small muffin, and Wade’s smile quickly disappears, turning into a frown. He looks at Gabrielle Union and mouths the words, “Wait, wait, wait, wait a minute … this ain’t enough,” as the audio from the original movie plays. Union mouths “make it enough” back to her husband and walks away before Wade “responds” with Smokey’s famous line “Daaaammmn.”

“Ever since I retired after my 16th NBA seasons like Chuck and started working for @nbaontnt once I retired like Chuck. She’s been treating me like this… #ijustwantedapancake #ChuckIGetitnow Itsjustjokes #chuckiloveyouman,” the father of four captioned the 11-second video.

“Chuck,” of course, is Charles Barkley, the 11-time NBA All-Star and 1993 MVP who retired in 2000 and joined TNT as a broadcaster on “Inside the NBA,” which Wade just joined in February. Last Tuesday, the rotund Barkley — who was called “Round Mound of Rebound” during his playing career — celebrated his 20th year working for Turner after it was reported that he was considering retirement.

One fan joined in on the former Miami Heat player’s joke and commented, “That’s cause she don’t want you looking like chuck 🤣🤣.”

Others took note of Wade’s behavior since his retirement. One said, “Retired D-Wade is something else 🤣🤣,” while another joking one wrote, “D wade quitting nba to become a tiktoker.”

The skit made another person see a potential career on screen for the 38-year-old. She said, “You need to be acting too.”

Although Union is the one best known for being on the big screen in their household, Wade has acted on camera before as well. In 2014, he was a guest star on a Disney sitcom called “Austin and Ally” and briefly appeared on the 2012 film “What To Expect When You’re Expecting.”