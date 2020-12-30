‘I Can See Why Evelyn Was Obsessed With Him’: Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson’s IG Photo Caused a Frenzy on Social Media After Fans Notice His Package

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson‘s latest post on Dec. 27 had his followers going crazy after they zoomed in on his sweatpants print. Many decided that Johnson hooked his former wife, “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada, with his package.

Johnson, who was wearing black sweats, posed alongside his two friends in the black-and-white image captioned a single gorilla emoji. Although there was no context about what was going on, many fans couldn’t stop mentioning his goodies and Lozada.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s package caused a frenzy on social media. @ochocinco/Instagram

“I see why Evelyn was going crazy 😩😩”

“I see why Evelyn is so obsessed with him damnnn 😍😍😍😍”

“DAMN, THE VEIN N EVERYTHING! We understand now @evelynlozada 😘💜”

“I’m convinced that is what he beat Evelyn upside her head with. 👀 👀”

An Instagram user referenced a “BBW” scene where the reality star and her cast mate Ogum “O.G.” Chijindu got into a heated argument after O.G. claimed that in 2011 Johnson tried wooing in her Twitter DMs, while he was still engaged to Lozada. “Ochocinco wanted me 😂😂😂😂I can’t help but say it every time I see him.”

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Evelyn Lozada. (Photos: @ochocinco/Instagram, @evelynlozada/Instagram)

Lozada and Johnson, a four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl NFL wide receiver, became an item in the summer of 2010 and got engaged later that year. The former couple walked down the aisle in 2012. A month after their nuptials, Johnson was arrested and charged with domestic battery following a violent incident that left a laceration on Lozada’s head, causing the reality star to get stitches. The pair’s divorce was finalized in September of that year.

The reality star addressed the domestic dispute earlier this year following her ex-husband’s tweet that he practically lost his livelihood after losing his “temper for 3 seconds.” Lozada posted the video on July 16 with the caption, “I’m sorry to my kids, my family & friends, my fellow cast-members, their kids & family, the viewers & anyone else I hurt or affected with my actions. I hope & pray my message is received and that this video makes sense. 🙏🏽 I’m sorry for being so upset 💔 but this is HEAVY on my heart. #ILoveAllOfYou.”

Both Lozada and Johnson have since moved on. Lozada was linked to singer Marc Anthony while Johnson is currently dating Sharelle Rosado.