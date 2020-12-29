Mike Epps Announces the Death of His Mother, Mary Reed, In Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media

Actor and comedian Mike Epps revealed his mother, Mary Reed, passed away recently.

In a heartfelt post shared to his Instagram account on Sunday, Dec. 27, the “Next Friday” star announced the tragic news. “Rest in paradise mama thank you for all the lessons and life it’s self you fought hard baby because of you I will never stop fighting in this thing called life,” the actor captioned a photo of him and his mother.

He continued saying, “she loved her kids and family and we had good times with her this is not a good bye it’s a We will see you later 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊😪 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #MARYJERIC ❤️ #HOMECOMMING #LETSREJOYCE #GODISGREAT.”

(L-R): Mary Reed and Mike Epps Photo: @therealmikeepps/Instagram

The 50-year-old didn’t disclose a cause of death. However, Reed may have reportedly died before Christmas day. Radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley sent his condolences to the “All About the Benjamins” star regarding his mother’s passing on Tuesday, Dec. 22, on his radio show, according to Joy 105.

Friends and fans sent their condolences to the star on his social media page, including the award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who wrote, “Oh….🙏🏽So sorry for your loss.” She added, “🙏🏽🙏🏽And my deepest Condolences dear Mike.🙏🏽. Fellow comedian Cedrick The Entertainer commented, “Awe man!!! Blessings Bro. Condolences for real. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

“Sending heart felt love and condolences to you and the family my brother, Mama is everything 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” legendary singer Raphael Saadiq expressed.

Actress Kin Fields left a heartfelt note, saying, “Continuing to cover you and your fam with love and prayers of comfort and peace.” She added, “Your Upshaws fam honor and celebrate her life with you, grateful for giving us you.”

Epps frequently shared photos of his mother as the pair appeared to be very close. His most recent photo came after the comedian shared a picture of his mother while at the wedding ceremony for him and his new bride, Kyra Robinson, saying, “one of Greatest moments of my life was my wedding with the whispers singing to my Mom and Wife.” He jokingly added, “p.s. I seen one of the whispering in my mom ear.” Epps and the OWN TV producer met and became a couple after he divorced Mechelle McCain in 2017.