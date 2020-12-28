‘Chic Where’s Your Mask’: Angela Simmons’ Shopping Photo Op Goes Sideways When Fans Realize She Isn’t Wearing a Mask

Angela Simmons‘ impromptu photo shoot at Target on Dec. 23 went amiss after followers pointed out that the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star wasn’t wearing a mandated mask while doing last-minute holiday shopping.

Simmons, who was seen lounging in a chair, prematurely alerted her fans in the caption that she was wearing a mask but removed it to capture the picture-perfect moment. “Last-minute holiday shopping be like ….. My mask is under my chin people 👀.”

Scientists have proved that wearing masks in public is effective at reducing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, which is spread through aerosolized droplets exhaled by infected persons..

Droves of fans felt torn about Simmons’s decision to go maskless even for an instant.

Angela Simmons gets flak for not wearing a mask in public while posing in Target. @angelasimmons/Instagram

“U need to wear your mask 😷 👀”

“Chic where’s your mask but cute thou.”

“No mask and foot in cart, a lot of germs be careful.”

“This may be far fetched….. but I think she took the mask off for the picture 🤷🏽‍♀️”

“Hello she taking a picture I am sure she had a mask relax.”

“She might have taken the mask off just to take the picture! I do sometimes!”

Hours earlier, the “Fashion Nova” ambassador posted a video on her Instagram Story with Marvin Gaye’s 1971 hit “What’s Going On” blaring in the background as she sat in the same chair from the initial post while her friend shopped.

The reality star has been spreading holiday joy throughout her followers’ timelines. Last week Simmons shared a throwback post of her son Sutton Joseph Tennyson as a baby dressed in a gray sweater with a Santa Claus hat. For the caption, she expressed the importance of appreciating the moments that life has to offer.

“Boy does time fly … These memories pop up in my phone, Cherish your moments. Year to year is always very different than the next. Life is beautiful when you slow down to appreciate it ♥️.”