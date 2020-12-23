‘Enjoy Every Moment’: Angela Simmons Shares Throwback Photo of Infant Son In Santa Suit

“Growing Up Hip Hop” television personality and fitness/fashion influencer Angela Simmons is spreading holiday cheer with her excitement for Christmas. Simmons, 33, shared a throwback post of her son Sutton Joseph Tennyson from when he was just a baby.

Simmons rocked gray pajamas as she dressed her son in a gray sweater, Santa Claus hat, red pants, and a bib to match.

On the very last slide, she shared a heartwarming video of her son’s late father, Sutton Tennyson, bouncing him up and down on his lap as the baby boy rocked a full Santa outfit.

“Growing Up Hip Hop” television personality and fitness/fashion influencer Angela Simmons is posing with her infant son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson Jr. @angelasimmons/Instagram

“Say Merry Christmas, Mommy and Daddy,” Simmons said to Sutton.

“Ho, Ho, Ho, Merry Christmas,” she followed. Then Simmons said: “Say, Merry Christmas, Buddy.”

Tennyson let out a big laugh while holding his son. Simmons reflected on the memories since Tennyson’s slaying in November 2018.

“Boy does time fly … These memories pop up in my phone,” she wrote. “Cherish your moments. Year to year is always very different than the next. Life is beautiful when you slow down to appreciate it ♥️❤️🎄,” Simmons concluded.

Fans gushed over the precious moment and sent Simmons and her now 4-year-old son love during this trying time.

Sutton Joseph Tennyson being held by his father, Sutton Tennyson. @angelasimmons/Instagram

“Awwwww, so precious 😍😍🎅🏾🎄🎄🙏🏾🙏🏾💯💯.”

“GOD BLESS YOU. S.J 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Enjoy every moment 😍❤️.”

“He’s your Santa for life 😍.”

“Simply Beautiful! ❤️❤️❤️.”

“RIH. May God be with y’all during this time.”

Tennyson died on Nov. 3, 2018, after being killed outside his Atlanta home. While Simmons’ former fiancé is no longer here in the physical realm to celebrate Christmas with her and their son, Simmons is working to keep the holiday excitement flourishing.

Angela Simmons and Sutton Joseph Tennyson singing Justin Cornwell and Sharon Rose’s “This Day” from the Netflix 2020 film “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.” @angelasimmons/Instagram

She shared an adorable video of her and Sutton singing Justin Cornwell and Sharon Rose’s “This Day” from the Netflix 2020 film “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.”

Sutton and Simmons danced excitedly and sang the lyrics to the track. Oddly enough, Sutton was also wearing his Santa Claus pajamas and hat similar to the Santa outfit from his baby pics.

“Happy holidays from our family to yours! 🎶🎁✨” Simmons captioned the video.

Fans wished Simmons and her adorable son well-wishes for Christmas and applauded the reality star for feeling her son’s heart with love and cheer.