‘Them Curves Are to Die for’: La La Anthony Fans Marvel Over Star’s Killer Physique In Two-Piece Outfit

La La Anthony‘s tantalizing beauty became a topic of conversation on Dec. 22 after the model flooded her followers’ timelines with a stream of photos of herself in gray two-piece loungewear.

La La donned the Skims attire with nothing but sex appeal and her red hair as she displayed her assets while posing in her bathroom. In the second snapshot, the designer gave her fans a profile view of her voluptuous figure. La La captioned the post, “She’s worth it ❤️.” Droves of followers exulted over the star’s loungewear.

La La Anthony seductively poses in her bathroom. @lala/Instagram

“Ain’t nothing out of place you look fit. PRETTY AND FINE 😍.”

“LaLa just gets better with time.”

“Most beautiful woman on the planet🌎🌹”

“Them curves are to die for.”

“Jessica Rabbit viiibbbeessss 😍.”

La La Anthony. (Photo:@lala/Instagram)

As a swarm of followers praised La La’s looks, others mentioned the 39-year-old’s husband, Portland Trail Blazers forward — small and power — Carmelo Anthony. One wrote how lucky Carmelo was to be married to the former VJ.

“So gawt damn fine!!! Caramelo is 1 lucky mofo that get to play wit dat!!!! He gets high 5’s from me!!”

Another boldly asked the mother of one if she was available, given Carmelo’s marital affairs in the past. ” 👀 Are you single yet?”

An Instagram user pointed out that the designer wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. “I gotta give it to Lala, she’s natural without a ring 💍.”

Although the pair’s current status is unknown, the model and her NBA husband reconciled back in 2018 after La La initially filed for divorce the year before, months shy of their sixth wedding anniversary.

During an interview with Us Weekly, the “Power” actress opened up about how challenging marriage could be. She said in 2019, “Marriage is hard, I tell everybody that, and it’s one day at a time, and that’s what we’re doing. Just trying to take it one day at a time.”

La La and Carmelo share 13-year-old son Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.